Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Analysts sound alarm on the Rolls-Royce share price: is a drop to 240p coming?

Analysts sound alarm on the Rolls-Royce share price: is a drop to 240p coming?

The Rolls-Royce share price has surged to nearly 500p this year, but one brokerage is convinced the stock’s vastly overpriced. Should I be worried?

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) has surged almost 10-fold over the past two years. Very few people saw it coming, although some analysts — notably at UBS — certainly suggested the stock could push as high as 600p.

However, some investors will always be wary of a stock that’s demonstrated such extraordinary growth, and occasionally analysts too.

In fact, one analyst has broken with the broadly positive sentiment on the aviation and defence giant, maintaining a Sell rating and issuing a price target of just 240p.

A crowded trade

In August, Berenberg analysts maintained their Sell recommendation for Rolls-Royce shares, focusing on investor positions and the crowded nature of the market rather than the company’s fundamentals.

Analyst Philip Buller noted that hedge funds are heavily invested and reluctant to take profits, while long-only investors are assumed to be underweight, which could lead to further gains if they adjust their positions.

Moreover, Buller argues that the positives are already priced into the FTSE 100 stock. He expects enthusiasm to wane, noting that September could present challenges for the share price.

Berenberg’s caution stems from the risks to mid-term expectations, particularly after a remarkable 220% rally in 2023. The bank stresses the importance of long-term service agreement economics. And it noted that investors seem willing to fully accept management guidance.

Berenberg’s target price remains unchanged at 240p, suggesting that the stock could more than halve in value.

Should we listen?

Well, let’s start by noting that the consensus of all 17 analysts covering the stock is 535p — eight Buys, four Outperforms, three Holds, one Underperform, and one Sell. So clearly, Buller is in the minority.

Likewise, many analysts contend that there’s a wealth of catalysts that will push the stock higher. In the near term, all three of its business units are performing well, with strong order books and improving margins.

From a long-term perspective, Rolls-Royce’s focus on decarbonisation is particularly promising. The company is focused on achieving net-zero emissions by 2030. It has already reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 40% over the past decade.

In civil aviation, the business is working on hydrogen fuel-compatible engines and ensuring all engines are compatible with sustainable aviation fuel. And its power systems segment is advancing in battery storage solutions, integrating renewable energy sources.

Analysts are also excited about the prospect of Rolls’s small modular reactors (SMRs) — mini-nuclear plants. But it’s worth noting that the segment may run low on funds next year.

My final point, and this might be contentious, is that Berenberg doesn’t always have the best reputation. As one comment I found online notes that “Berenberg puts out these huge research pieces and pretends to be Bernstein, but the quality is vastly lower“.

The bottom line

It’s always important to be wary of the potential risks involved when buying a stock. And it’s clear that Rolls is closer to fair value today than it was a year ago. However, personally, I’m buoyed by the long-term prospects and enduring demand for aircraft engines so won’t be selling.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Instead of buy-to-let, I’d target a million with a SIPP!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Using a SIPP could be a far smarter, faster, and more tax-efficient approach to making millions compared to buy-to-let. Here’s…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How I’d invest my £20k ISA allowance to earn a second income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I believe that now looks like a terrific time to generate a second income in a tax-free ISA by investing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £458 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA to try for a million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

How long would it take to make a million by investing £458 each month? With a brand-new Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

History suggests the stock market’s about to rally

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

September has been a volatile month for the stock market so far. But things could be about to get better…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett says this one use of AI will be the ‘growth industry of all time’

| Ben McPoland

Our writer considers a comment made by Warren Buffett and how he thinks it might relate to one US stock…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares I’d buy to target a £1,680 passive income in 2025

| Royston Wild

A lump sum invested in these FTSE 350 shares might deliver a four-figure passive income next year. Here's why they're…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 different ways to think about an ISA

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane describes a trio of approaches investors sometimes take to buying shares for an ISA -- and why he…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Up nearly 30% in a year, will Greggs shares ever slow down?

| Gordon Best

Greggs shares have been one of the success stories of the market in the last year, but is there more…

Read more »