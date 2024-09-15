Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares I’d buy to target a £1,680 passive income in 2025

2 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares I’d buy to target a £1,680 passive income in 2025

A lump sum invested in these FTSE 350 shares might deliver a four-figure passive income next year. Here’s why they’re on Royston Wild’s shopping list.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 can be a great place for passive income investors to go shopping. The UK’s premier share index is packed with mature, market-leading companies whose financial strength allows them to consistently pay healthy dividends.

The FTSE 250 might be more popular for investors seeking growth rather than income stocks. However, it’s also home to a wide selection of robust and generous dividend-paying shares.

Here are two FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 dividend shares on my watchlist. If broker forecasts are correct, they could provide me with a healthy £1,680 passive income in 2025 if I invested £20,000 equally among them.

Company2025 dividend yield
Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP)7%
Legal & General (LSE:LGEN)9.7%

That’s more than the approximate £720 I could expect to make with a dividend-paying FTSE 100 exchange-traded fund (ETF). I’d make even less — around £660, in fact — with a FTSE 250-geared tracker fund.

Here’s why I’ll consider buying these two dividend heroes when I have spare cash to invest.

Primary Health Properties

Today, the dividend yield on Primary Health Properties shares is more than double that of the broader FTSE 250.

In my opinion it’s one of the most dependable dividend stocks out there. It’s raised annual payouts for 28 years on the spin, which is why I already own its shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Earnings here are sensitive to interest rate movements. And they may remain constrained if the Bank of England fails to cut interest rates markedly from current levels.

But I don’t think this will impact Primary Health Properties’ ability to keep paying large dividends, in my opinion. As its name implies, it operates medical facilities like GP surgeries. They remain in heavy use at all points of the economic cycle, meaning rental income remains stable year over year.

In addition to this, the rents it’s owed are effectively underpinned by government bodies, meaning it doesn’t have to worry about rents being missed.

And finally, the company has its tenants locked down on ultra-long contracts. Its weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) was 9.8 years as of June.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Legal & General’s another rock-solid dividend share in these uncertain times. In fact, its dividend yield for 2025 is even more impressive than Primary Health Properties.

At almost 10%, it’s around 2.5 times larger than the average of the whole FTSE 100.

Legal & General is more cyclical than the aforementioned property stock. When times get tough, revenues can slip as consumers wind in spending on financial products.

But thanks to its strong financial footing, the company looks set to keep paying large and rising dividends whatever happens to the economy. Its Solvency II capital ratio was an exceptional 223% as of June.

Dividends are never guaranteed. However, the payout on Legal & General shares has risen every year (except during the pandemic) since the 2008 financial crisis.

This is a good omen, in my book. And it’s why I also own it in my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and Primary Health Properties Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Forget the next 5 years, I think these UK dividend shares can last forever

| Stephen Wright

Not much lasts forever. But Stephen Wright thinks some UK firms have advantages that mean their shares can be good…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Micro-Cap Shares

2 exciting penny stocks under 20p to consider buying today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Penny stocks aren’t for everyone. But for those comfortable with risk, they can be worth considering as returns can be…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Down 20% in a month with a yield of 8% and P/E of 5! Is this my perfect FTSE 250 share?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has run the numbers on this FTSE 250 share and thinks it looks like a brilliant bargain buy.…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Analysts sound alarm on the Rolls-Royce share price: is a drop to 240p coming?

| Dr. James Fox

The Rolls-Royce share price has surged to nearly 500p this year, but one brokerage is convinced the stock’s vastly overpriced.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Instead of buy-to-let, I’d target a million with a SIPP!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Using a SIPP could be a far smarter, faster, and more tax-efficient approach to making millions compared to buy-to-let. Here’s…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How I’d invest my £20k ISA allowance to earn a second income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I believe that now looks like a terrific time to generate a second income in a tax-free ISA by investing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £458 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA to try for a million

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

How long would it take to make a million by investing £458 each month? With a brand-new Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

History suggests the stock market’s about to rally

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

September has been a volatile month for the stock market so far. But things could be about to get better…

Read more »