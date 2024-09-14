Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How I’d aim for a passive income of £79,530 a year from UK stocks… and never work again!

How I’d aim for a passive income of £79,530 a year from UK stocks… and never work again!

By investing regularly in UK shares, I think I can generate enough passive income to stop work and enjoy a comfortable, and possibly early retirement.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Mature friends at a dinner party

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK stocks are a terrific way of generating a passive income. While the London Stock Exchange doesn’t offer much choice in tech stocks, it’s riddled with dividend-paying companies. And some have the most generous shareholder payouts in the world.

Many investors often underestimate the power of dividends. Most chase share price growth. And to be fair this can be a winning strategy. But, in the long run, dividends are the dominant source of returns for British investors. In fact, they’ve been the difference between earning a 40% or a 140% return over the last 12 years looking at the FTSE 100.

I’d buy UK stocks and relax

The UK’s flagship index currently offers a solid yield of 3.6%. That’s almost triple what the US S&P 500‘s currently paying!

So let’s say I invest £10,000 right now into a low-cost index tracker. Within a single transaction, I’d have a diversified portfolio generating a passive income of £360 a year without having to do an ounce of work. And assuming the FTSE 100 continues to deliver its historical total return of 8% thanks to dividend reinvestment, my portfolio will grow considerably over time.

After 40 years, I’d have £242,734 from starting with just £10,000! But if I up the ante and throw in an extra £500 each month, then my nest egg would reach a staggering £1,988,238.

Needless to say, retiring on almost two million pounds is a delightful thought. As is the passive income such a portfolio can generate. Following the 4% withdrawal rule, that’s an income stream of £79,530. And best of all, since only half the gains are being taken, the portfolio and passive income would continue to grow even more during retirement.

Investing to relax

As thrilling as this prospect sounds, there are a few caveats to consider. Most critically, I’m relying on the FTSE 100 to continue delivering an average gain of 8% a year until 2064. Sadly, there’s no way to guarantee this’ll happen. And even if it does, 40 years is plenty of time for multiple crashes and corrections to derail my portfolio’s progress. A badly timed downturn in the market could leave me with less than expected.

So to combat this risk, I can take a more active approach to investing. Even in the FTSE 100 there are plenty of stocks that generated market-beating returns over the years. Take Diploma (LSE:DPLM) as an example.

The company operates at the heart of other businesses’ supply chains, acting as a critical distributor of parts and components for the aerospace, defence, and biotech industries. It very much operates behind the scenes. But as product complexity’s increased with technology, the company’s achieved tremendous success.

While the FTSE 100’s delivered a total return of 140% since 2012, the Diploma shares are massively ahead at 1,128% — in large part thanks to dividends. Sadly, these sorts of gains seem unlikely to repeat now that the business has a market-cap of almost £6bn. And finding the ‘next Diploma’ in the stock market’s hardly an easy task.

But it goes without saying I could earn considerably more passive income by discovering similar UK stocks over the next four decades.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diploma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Dividend Shares

2 top dividend stocks to consider buying for a retirement portfolio

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These two dividend stocks could potentially offer those in or approaching retirement a nice mix of income and portfolio stability.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is it finally time for me to buy this FTSE 100 dividend star?

| Alan Oscroft

I think most of my favourite FTSE 100 income stocks still look like they're very good value today. This one's…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

1 of my favourite UK stocks still looks undervalued

| Gordon Best

This Fool is always on the hunt for UK stocks with plenty of potential. One of my favourites is still…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

What happened to last year’s dogs of the FTSE 100?

| Christopher Ruane

The worst performers of the FTSE 100 last year have seen mixed fortunes so far in 2024. So would I…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I rush to buy these FTSE 100 giants at 52-week lows?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox presents arguments for and against buying shares in these FTSE 100 giants after their valuations crumbled to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £5,000 into Lloyds shares at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

| Roland Head

Lloyds shares have delivered a strong return this year. Roland Head explains why he's optimistic about the potential for further…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

2 UK growth stocks I’d buy ahead of the Magnificent Seven

| Stephen Wright

It’s not just the US that has growth stocks with terrific prospects. The UK also has some quality businesses that…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 almost penny stock I’d buy if stock markets start to dip

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

When the stock market starts to tumble, I won’t be panicking. Instead, I’ll be snapping up some dirt cheap penny…

Read more »