Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Forget Lloyds shares! I’d rather buy this highly popular FTSE 100 value stock

Forget Lloyds shares! I’d rather buy this highly popular FTSE 100 value stock

Investor demand for Lloyds’ shares is on the wane. Royston Wild isn’t surprised, and talks up another cheap Footsie value stock he’d rather buy today.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 bank Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) often finds itself near the top of the ‘most popular shares’ list. This is thanks to its reputation as a reliable and generous dividend payer.

But this isn’t all. It’s also because of the Black Horse Bank’s enduring value for money. Even now, it trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.3 times. It has a market-beating 5.8% dividend yield too.

But Lloyds’ shares have fallen down the rankings more recently. According to Hargreaves Lansdown, it’s been the 15th most-purchased stock with its customers in the last seven days.

There are several other Footsie shares that have proven more popular than Lloyds in the past week. Here’s one I’d rather buy if I had cash to invest.

A hot dip buy

Rio Tinto‘s (LSE:RIO) share price continues to sink. It’s down 21% since the start of 2024 which, in turn, is bringing interest from long-term investors.

However, last week it was the fifth-most-bought stock among Hargreaves Lansdown investors. I own it in my own Stocks and Shares ISA, and I’m considering buying more.

Mining sector shares have slumped amid continued problems in China, a notorious commodities consumer. Things have been especially bad for iron ore producers like Rio Tinto too, as the country’s real estate sector worsens.

Sinking steelmaking activity recently sent iron ore prices below $90 a tonne for the first time since 2022. If a US recession strikes it could become a bloodbath.

Great growth potential

But make no mistake. The long-term outlook for commodities demand remains robust. And I’m confident that, over time, Rio Tinto’s share price will snap back from current levels as profits recover.

Iron ore sales are struggling today. But they’re expected to rebound over the long term, driven by themes such as heavy global infrastructure spending, emerging market urbanisation and the expanding renewable energy sector.

Rio Tinto also has excellent growth opportunities away from iron ore. Its large portfolio of copper, aluminium and lithium projects, for instance, give it the chance to exploit rapid growth in the consumer electronics and electric vehicle (EV) sectors.

Rio Tinto's wide array of projects.
Source: Rio Tinto

All of this explains why Hargreaves Lansdown customers are busy dip buying its shares.

Lloyds vs Rio

Of course, miners like this face significant execution risk. Exploring for minerals, developing mines, and producing metals is highly unpredictable and always massively expensive business. Strong shareholder returns are never guaranteed.

However, Rio Tinto’s an exceptional operational record helps to soothe (if not eliminate) any fears I have on this front. It’s one of the world’s biggest mining companies for a reason (with a market-cap of nearly £58bn). And it has significant scope for further growth as it expands its asset base.

I’m convinced Lloyds doesn’t have the same earnings opportunities, and therefore the potential to grow its share price. It may also have limited scope for dividend growth as the UK economy’s long-term struggles continue and competition in the banking sector rises.

I like the fact that Lloyds provides exposure to the potentially lucrative UK housing market. But on balance, I’d still rather buy Rio Tinto.

With a forward P/E ratio of 8.2 times and 7% dividend yield, I think the Footsie mining company is a much better value stock to consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Dividend Shares

2 FTSE 250 income icons yielding above 6% that could pay me cash for life

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through two different FTSE 250 income shares that have both paid continuous dividends for at least the…

Read more »

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Investing Articles

With these 3 growth stocks, I’m hoping to build generational wealth

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes these three growth stocks are capable of generating spectacular returns for his portfolio over the next few…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

What does a rejected takeover mean for the Rightmove share price?

| Gordon Best

With news breaking of a rejected takeover for Rightmove by Australia’s REA Group, what's next for the share price? Gordon…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Vodafone share price is treading water. But for how much longer?

| James Beard

The Vodafone share price has gone nowhere since September 2023. Our writer considers whether the group’s restructuring will help push…

Read more »

Investing Articles

‘Britain’s Warren Buffett’ just sold this FTSE 100 stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 stock's going nowhere fast. And one of Britain’s best known fund managers just dumped it from his…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d aim for £2,375 a month second income with 3,000 shares of high-yield dividend stocks

| Mark David Hartley

Mark David Hartley reveals his strategy to develop a decent second income stream by investing in reliable dividend-paying stocks.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Watching the Glencore share price? I think there’s better value out there

| Gordon Best

At a low for the year, many value investors are watching the Glencore share price, but I think there might…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 250 growth share at its cheapest for years

| Christopher Ruane

Trading at both its lowest price and cheapest price-to-earnings ratio for years, has this FTSE 250 growth stock run out…

Read more »