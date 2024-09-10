Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £17,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into £25,993 a year of passive income!

£17,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into £25,993 a year of passive income!

Relatively small investments in high-yielding shares can grow into big passive income, especially if the dividends are reinvested in the stocks.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Passive income is money made from minimal effort. Given the obvious appeal of the idea, many notions on how to generate it have appeared over the years.

To me, none capture the essence of the concept as well as investing in high-quality shares that pay big dividends.

This is because the only additional effort is monitoring the stocks’ progress occasionally after the initial share selection.

Picking the right shares

I look for three basic qualities in any share I choose for my passive income portfolio.

The first is a high yield. As this is derived by dividing the share price by the total annual dividend payment, it changes frequently.

However, at the time of choosing the stock, I am looking for at least a 7% return. This is because the ‘risk-free rate’ (the 10-year UK government bond yield) is around 4% now, and dividends need to be higher as shares have risk attached. So, this extra 3%+ is my compensation for taking that extra chance.

The second element I look for is that the stock has good growth prospects. Ultimately, a company’s dividend (and its stock price) are powered by increasing earnings over time.

And third, I want to see an undervaluation in the share price. This is because I do not want my dividend gains erased by sustained share price losses. A stock that is already significantly underpriced is much less likely to be subject to this, in my experience.

It is important to note, incidentally, that stocks can be substituted at any time in a passive income portfolio. If one is not performing as desired over a certain period – two consecutive quarters in my case – then it can be sold.

A current top pick for me

FTSE 100 global investment manager M&G (MNG) currently generates 9.5%, given the 2023 dividend of 19.7p and the £2.08 share price. This compares very favourably to the FTSE 100 average of 3.7%.

In terms of growth prospects, consensus analysts’ estimates are that its earnings will increase 17.6% a year to end-2026. A risk here is that intense competition in the sector may reduce its profit margins over time.

However, analysts forecast that the stock’s yield will rise to 9.9% in 2025 and 10.2% in 2026.

As for the share price, a discounted cash flow analysis shows it to be 51% undervalued at the current £2.08 level. Therefore, a fair value for the stock would be £4.24, although it may go lower or higher.

Maximising passive income

£17,000 (the average UK savings account amount) invested in 9.5%-yielding M&G would make £1,615 in first-year dividends. Over 10 years on the same average yield this would rise to £16,150 and after 30 years to £48,450.

However, buying more M&G shares with the dividends – known as ‘dividend compounding’ – would boost these returns enormously.

Doing this on the same average yield would add £26,793 rather than £16,150 and after 30 years £273,613, not £48,450.

Adding in the initial £17,000, the total M&G investment would pay £25,993 every year, or £2,166 each month!

Tax would apply to these gains according to individual circumstances and their buying power would have reduced over time.

However, it shows exactly how much passive income can be made from much smaller investments, especially if the dividends are compounded.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

As BP’s share price slides 28%, 4 reasons why I’m buying more

| Simon Watkins

BP’s big share price drop since October has been driven by short-term oil market factors. But the long term looks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I think could sink in 2025!

| Royston Wild

Could these FTSE 100 stocks end up costing investors a chunk of cash next year? Here, Royston Wild explains why…

Read more »

Investing Articles

8.8% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for British American Tobacco shares to 2026

| Royston Wild

British American Tobacco shares carry one of the largest dividend yields on the FTSE 100 today. Is it an unmissable…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

As summer ends, what’s next for the TUI share price?

| Gordon Best

With many travel companies still in recovery mode following the pandemic, can the TUI share price ever return to previous…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 hospitality giant poised for a rebound?

| Gordon Best

Many companies on the FTSE 100 have a long history. But with this one now over 250 years old, I'm…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I invest £5,000 in Greggs shares, how much passive income would I receive?

| Charlie Carman

Greggs shares have delivered mouth-watering returns in recent years. Charlie Carman considers whether they're worth adding to a dividend portfolio…

Read more »

Investing Articles

History says I might regret not buying UK shares while they’re this cheap

| Ben McPoland

This investor thinks UK shares continue to trade too cheaply, while falling interest rates make parts of the FTSE 250…

Read more »