Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » When will the easyJet share price reach £10?

When will the easyJet share price reach £10?

The easyJet share price is flying 15% higher than a month ago. Will it return to its pre-pandemic price of £10 a share any time soon?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s been a long time since the easyJet (LSE:EZJ) share price breached the £10 threshold. The short-haul airline used to trade at these levels before the pandemic came along like a wrecking ball. But since then, the travel market has made a full recovery. So, why hasn’t the easyJet share price recovered? And how long will this process take?

2025 price forecast

While the travel market has made a solid recovery, there’s still plenty of work left to repair the damage. Looking at the firm’s latest quarterly update, this becomes quite apparent. On the one hand, passenger volumes were up as demand for international travel makes a comeback. On the other, competitive pricing from rival companies is testing easyJet’s pricing power.

This is a trend the entire sector appears to be suffering from. And Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has said he expects pricing conditions to further deteriorate throughout 2024. That’s obviously not an encouraging sight. But fortunately for easyJet, its holiday package division seems to be firing on all cylinders.

Package holidays have contributed £73m of pre-tax profits over the three months leading to June this year. That’s up from £49m a year ago. And across its entire 2024 fiscal year, management expects this division to generate upwards of £170m. As such, the company is on track to hit its medium-term target of £1bn in pre-tax profits.

So, how does all this translate in terms of share price? Well, looking at the analyst forecasts, most are bullish. The most optimistic suggests easyJet shares could reach as high as £8.50 by this time next year, with the average share price prediction sitting at £6.70.

Compared to the current price, these forecasts suggest there are some chunky returns potentially waiting to be unlocked.

The journey to £10 a share

Forecasts always need to be taken with a pinch of salt, especially in highly competitive industries like air travel. However, the overall positive sentiment is an encouraging sign that shares of easyJet can eventually return to £10 given enough time.

Nevertheless, investors should always prepare for the worst. So, with that in mind, what could go wrong?

The biggest strength of any airline is also its biggest weakness – fixed costs. When planes are flying near full capacity regularly, profits are easy. But if travel numbers fall, even if flights get cancelled, margins can take quite a beating. After all, even when planes aren’t flying, there are still plenty of expenses to cover, such as airport fees, maintenance, and groundcrew.

The impact of inflation on jet fuel also can’t be ignored. Current forecasts predict fuel prices to rise as we enter 2025. However, if airfares continue to be squeezed by competitors trying to maximise capacity, the ability to pass on this cost to customers could be limited.

Fortunately, easyJet’s balance sheet is in a better state than most in this industry. That gives management some valuable flexibility to absorb higher costs if necessary. Nevertheless, the journey to return to £10 a share is likely to be a long and arduous one. That’s why I think there are better investment opportunities elsewhere.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

With gas flowing, is it time to buy FTSE growth stock Helium One?

| James Beard

When it comes to growth stocks, Helium One appears to be gaining a lot of attention on the online chat…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Starting with £20,000, could I generate passive income of £9,479 a year for my retirement?

| James Beard

Our writer is investing with a view to securing a comfortable retirement. But how much passive income could he generate…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

The AI revolution is here: 3 stocks I’d consider buying for an ISA

| Ben McPoland

This writer highlights a trio of stocks that he reckons should continue to thrive in the age of AI. Each…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Tesco share price?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Tesco share price is surging as the UK’s largest grocery retailer steals market share from its rivals. Can it…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How easy is earning passive income in the UK?

| Stephen Wright

Dividend stocks offer a genuinely passive source of income, but how easy is building a portfolio? Stephen Wright takes a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2025 Rolls-Royce share price forecast: where’s the stock going?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Rolls-Royce share price is up more than 400% since the start of 2023! But can the stock keep up…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this the best UK stock to buy with £2,000 in September?

| Kevin Godbold

Of course there are risks, as with all stocks, but I see too many positives to ignore this one, and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where will the Lloyds share price be in 1 year?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Lloyds share price has seen a stellar rise this year as economic conditions improve, but can it keep up…

Read more »