Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Should I rush to buy this FTSE 100 giant near 52-week lows?

Should I rush to buy this FTSE 100 giant near 52-week lows?

Zaven Boyrazian presents arguments for and against buying shares of this FTSE 100 industry leader with a crumbling share price in 2024.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Light bulb with growing tree.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 stocks trading at 52-week lows present an interesting situation for investors. A discounted share price creates buying opportunities that can potentially propel a portfolio to new heights. But that all depends on why a stock’s trading so cheaply.

Often, being priced at the lowest point within a year can be a blaring signal of weakness. And if there are genuine problems that have compromised operations, such a bargain could likely be a trap. So when looking at Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), which is it?

A changing of the guard

Burberry’s a well-known brand within the luxury fashion sector. In fact, it’s one of the oldest in Britain, dating back to 1856. And throughout its history, the firm’s gone through periods of success as well as failure. In 2024, shareholders seem to be going through another round of the latter.

Shares are down more than 70% over the last 12 months. And apart from reaching a 52-week low, the stock also reached a 15-year low. What happened?

Being a luxury fashion brand during a cost-of-living crisis isn’t easy. And management took a risk to change the brand’s creative direction to try and spark interest from new customers. But the result was lacklustre, while simultaneously unappealing to existing Burberry customers sending the financials even further south.

Needless to say, the recent strategic decisions at Burberry were a big error. And it’s unsurprising Jonathan Akeroyd has subsequently been kicked out of the CEO post. Taking his place is Joshua Schulman, former CEO of US fashion giant Coach.

Given his previous success, there’s hope that Schulman can turn things around. And he’s certainly been given some incentive with a £3.6bn recruitment bonus dependent on hitting shareholder value creation targets over the next three years.

What to watch?

Despite all the chaos, Burberry’s scarves and trench coats are still seemingly popular. They’ll be the star of its outerwear campaign launching in October this year as part of the turnaround strategy. Meanwhile, the group’s busy revamping its digital customer experience by making several improvements to its online store. And to top things off, management’s rolling out cost savings across the business to help offset the impact of inflation.

This all sounds rather positive. But the details are a bit vague, and it’s far too early to determine whether this strategy’s delivering results.

Management expects to see improvement in the second half of its 2025 fiscal year ending in March. However, given the recent series of bad decisions, shareholders are keeping Burberry on a very short leash.

At around 650p, the FTSE 100 stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of nine. By comparison, the industry average across Europe’s closer to 20. That certainly looks like a bargain, but only if Schulman’s successful. And as previously stated, it’s just too early to tell. Therefore, I’m keeping Burberry shares on my watchlist for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

With gas flowing, is it time to buy FTSE growth stock Helium One?

| James Beard

When it comes to growth stocks, Helium One appears to be gaining a lot of attention on the online chat…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Starting with £20,000, could I generate passive income of £9,479 a year for my retirement?

| James Beard

Our writer is investing with a view to securing a comfortable retirement. But how much passive income could he generate…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

The AI revolution is here: 3 stocks I’d consider buying for an ISA

| Ben McPoland

This writer highlights a trio of stocks that he reckons should continue to thrive in the age of AI. Each…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Tesco share price?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Tesco share price is surging as the UK’s largest grocery retailer steals market share from its rivals. Can it…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

When will the easyJet share price reach £10?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The easyJet share price is flying 15% higher than a month ago. Will it return to its pre-pandemic price of…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How easy is earning passive income in the UK?

| Stephen Wright

Dividend stocks offer a genuinely passive source of income, but how easy is building a portfolio? Stephen Wright takes a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2025 Rolls-Royce share price forecast: where’s the stock going?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Rolls-Royce share price is up more than 400% since the start of 2023! But can the stock keep up…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this the best UK stock to buy with £2,000 in September?

| Kevin Godbold

Of course there are risks, as with all stocks, but I see too many positives to ignore this one, and…

Read more »