Is this FTSE 100 hospitality giant poised for a rebound?

Many companies on the FTSE 100 have a long history. But with this one now over 250 years old, I’m curious if it’ll return to it’s former glory.

In the ever-evolving landscape of the FTSE 100 index, few companies boast the rich history and market presence of Whitbread (LSE:WTB). Established in 1742, this hospitality titan has demonstrated remarkable resilience over the centuries. However, recent sector-wide challenges have raised questions about its future. So what’s next? Let’s take a closer look.

A historic FTSE 100 company

Whitbread’s crown jewel is undoubtedly Premier Inn, the UK’s largest hotel brand. With over 800 hotels, Premier Inn has become synonymous with affordable, quality accommodation. But Whitbread’s portfolio doesn’t stop there – it also operates popular restaurant chains like Beefeater and Brewers Fayre.

The past year has been pretty disappointing for investors. The shares have taken a 17.1% tumble over the last year, underperforming industry peers and the FTSE 100.

Reasons for optimism

While others might have battened down the hatches, management has been busy trimming the fat and stoking the fires of innovation. In a tough environment, they hope to increase margins through cost-efficiency hopes, potentially serving up a tasty surprise for the bottom line.

These efforts have already delivered £50m in savings for the 2024 financial year. By optimising its food and beverage offer, and converting 112 lower-returning branded restaurants into new Premier Inn hotel rooms, the firm aims to enhance its proposition for guests, all while increasing efficiencies. For the value-hungry investor, the current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.1 times (compared to the industry’s heartier 23.4 times) might be pretty tempting. An average of analysts also forecasts potential growth of 33.9%. Obviously, none of these estimates or forecasts ever guarantee returns, but suggests that plenty are feeling optimistic about the future again. There’s also a fairly generous dividend yield of 3.3% that’s sure to whet the appetite of income-seekers.

However, a discounted cash flow (DCF) suggests the shares are about 7.6% overvalued already, so the numbers don’t exactly make it clear what’s next. I’d also argue that even with a payout ratio of 60%, the future of the dividend is far from clear. Historically, the dividend yield has varied significantly, falling to 1.3% in 2022.

Sector challenges

The decision to exit 126 lower-returning branded restaurants highlights the challenges faced by the company’s food and beverage arm. Management have acknowledged that some of its branded restaurants have struggled to meet targeted levels of return due to reduced footfall from non-hotel guests.

The hospitality sector remains a fickle beast, vulnerable to the whims of economic tides and changing consumer tastes. The planned job cuts, while aimed at improving efficiency, could also pose reputational risks and potential short-term operational challenges.

An uncertain future

I’d suggest Whitbread stands at a crossroads, a 280-year-old titan facing down 21st-century challenges with an unproven new map. Despite plenty of challenges in the sector, the firm’s market-leading position, coupled with its aggressive restructuring plans, offer a tantalising glimpse of potential.

For me, the FTSE 100 company’s journey from 18th-century brewer to 21st-century hospitality powerhouse is far from over, and the next chapter could be its most transformative yet. But with the shares already potentially above an estimate of fair value, I don’t see a huge amount of opportunity. I’ll be passing for now.