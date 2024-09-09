Is the BP share price back in bargain territory?

The energy sector is at a critical juncture, and the BP share price is down in 2024. So is this a sign of things to come, or an opportunity?

In the ever-shifting landscape of the energy sector, the BP (LSE:BP.) share price has been a confusing one to follow. As one of the market leaders, many would expect the company to be having a great year. But so far in 2024, the shares have shed a staggering 21.6% of their value. This precipitous drop has left many investors wondering: is BP going to stay at the forefront, or is there a handover underway to the next generation of companies in the energy sector? Let’s take a closer look.

A challenging year

Picture this: as summer drew to a close, the price of Brent crude oil took a nosedive, recently bottoming out at $72.70 per barrel — a 2024 low that sent shockwaves through the industry. Meanwhile, BP’s Q2 results landed with all the grace of an oil rig in a swimming pool, missing analyst expectations and leaving shareholders pretty deflated.

Realistically, the entire oil and gas sector has been battling challenges of late. Weak gas prices and refining margins have squeezed profits across the board. The firm has seen a drop in profit margins from 8.2% to 3.7%.

Reasons for optimism

Yet, amid this tempest of troubles, a ray of hope shines through for the bargain hunters among us. The company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has dipped to a tantalising 11.6 times, well below the FTSE 100 average of about 20 times. Furthermore, a discounted cash flow (DCF) calculation suggesting the company is potentially as much as 20.1% undervalued. Of course, neither metric guarantees the shares will turn around any time soon, but given its strong brand and enormous resources, I wouldn’t necessarily bet against it.

And let’s talk dividends, shall we? With a yield currently sitting at 6%, and payout ratio of 68%, the firm looks pretty appealing for income-seeking investors.

An uncertain future

Obviously, with most revenue coming from non-renewable sources, the company’s fortunes are still heavily tied to the fickle mistress that is the oil price. As governments move towards a net zero future, it’s unclear what this will do to the balance sheets of the current market leaders.

Then there’s the small matter of the firm’s green energy aspirations, aiming for a whopping 50GW of renewable generating capacity by 2030. It’s a bit like watching a tanker attempt a three-point turn in the Thames – impressive if it works, but there’s always the risk of running aground.

Let’s not forget the regulatory spectre looming over the industry either. With governments worldwide eyeing oil profits closely, the threat of windfall taxes is ever-present.

The Foolish takeaway

So, is the BP share price a bargain or not? Well, the combination of a juicy dividend, the potential for a solid recovery, and green ambitions makes for an intriguing setup. However, the firm’s $55bn debt, while improving, is still a big problem. And the company’s green transition is far from certain, with any number of new and emerging players looking to take market share.

There are undoubtedly plenty of twists and turns ahead for the sector, but with $35bn in cash available, I wouldn’t bet against the company making some smart moves, and being a big part of the future. I’ll be buying shares at the next chance I get.