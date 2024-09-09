Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 7.4% yield and oversold! Here’s why I’m buying Warehouse REIT shares

7.4% yield and oversold! Here’s why I’m buying Warehouse REIT shares

Warehouse REIT shares have underperformed in the last two years, but its dividend yield continues to stand tall. Are its fortunes set to change?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since the start of 2022, shares of Warehouse REIT (LSE:WHR) have been slashed in half, sending its dividend yield surging to 7.4% today. That’s more than double the FTSE 100’s 3.6%, and since management just announced its latest dividend payment, it seems these lucrative payouts are here to stay.

But looking at the latest results, the firm’s share price may also be on the verge of making a comeback. In other words, today’s juicy yield could be a fleeting opportunity for income investors in 2024. Let’s take a closer look.

Investors vs real estate

Real estate has long had a reputation for being a ‘safe’ investment. Yet the recent shake-up in the economy and stock market was an abrupt reminder that this common belief is wildly untrue. With interest rates rising, property values have tumbled, especially in the commercial sector.

In particular, Warehouse REIT’s portfolio of urban logistical warehouses was hit hard. More expensive mortgages paired with lower demand on the back of weak economic conditions saw its asset portfolio shrink in value. Subsequently, fearful investors send the stock plummeting even further.

Yet this downward trajectory appears to have abated. The Bank of England introduced the first interest rate cut last month, reducing pressure on Warehouse REIT’s balance sheet. Meanwhile, management has completed its property disposal programme, which helped refocus the portfolio while simultaneously pouring in some cash to sort out now-expensive loans.

In other words, the firm is in a much stronger financial position than a year ago. And continued on-time rental payments from tenants have enabled dividends to keep flowing despite all the disruption. Obviously, that’s good news, yet the shares still trade at a near-30% discount to net asset value, indicating a buying opportunity that I’m capitalising on.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

A change of strategy?

Weak investor sentiment in the real estate sector can easily explain the high level of pessimism. But it’s not the only factor at play. With the balance sheet back in a sturdy position, Warehouse’s management has begun putting growth back in its crosshairs.

It’s recently executed a £38.6m acquisition of the Ventura Retail Park in Tamworth. It seems the group is capitalising on weak market prices and has locked in a yield of 7.4%. That’s pretty high for such a property. And since it exceeds the group’s cost of debt, it will likely translate into new shareholder value creation as well as higher dividends in the long run.

However, a retail park is a pretty different beast compared to logistical warehouses. This may just be a one-time purchase capitalising on a buying opportunity within the real estate sector. However, suppose management starts buying other non-core properties? In that case, it signals an unannounced and risky change in strategy that would require careful scrutiny.

The bottom line

As interest rates continue to fall, the pressure on Warehouse REIT’s financials, profits, and dividends will steadily alleviate. That will organically provide more flexibility to pursue new growth opportunities, with the proceeds channelling into dividends.

Obviously, there are no guarantees, and until growth is back on track, I’m doubtful that dividends will be hiked further. Nevertheless, the worst appears to be over. And with the shares trading so cheaply, the risk is worth me taking, I believe.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Warehouse REIT Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Warehouse REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

With gas flowing, is it time to buy FTSE growth stock Helium One?

| James Beard

When it comes to growth stocks, Helium One appears to be gaining a lot of attention on the online chat…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Starting with £20,000, could I generate passive income of £9,479 a year for my retirement?

| James Beard

Our writer is investing with a view to securing a comfortable retirement. But how much passive income could he generate…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

The AI revolution is here: 3 stocks I’d consider buying for an ISA

| Ben McPoland

This writer highlights a trio of stocks that he reckons should continue to thrive in the age of AI. Each…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Tesco share price?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Tesco share price is surging as the UK’s largest grocery retailer steals market share from its rivals. Can it…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

When will the easyJet share price reach £10?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The easyJet share price is flying 15% higher than a month ago. Will it return to its pre-pandemic price of…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How easy is earning passive income in the UK?

| Stephen Wright

Dividend stocks offer a genuinely passive source of income, but how easy is building a portfolio? Stephen Wright takes a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2025 Rolls-Royce share price forecast: where’s the stock going?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Rolls-Royce share price is up more than 400% since the start of 2023! But can the stock keep up…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this the best UK stock to buy with £2,000 in September?

| Kevin Godbold

Of course there are risks, as with all stocks, but I see too many positives to ignore this one, and…

Read more »