7.4% yield and oversold! Here’s why I’m buying Warehouse REIT shares

Warehouse REIT shares have underperformed in the last two years, but its dividend yield continues to stand tall. Are its fortunes set to change?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Since the start of 2022, shares of Warehouse REIT (LSE:WHR) have been slashed in half, sending its dividend yield surging to 7.4% today. That’s more than double the FTSE 100’s 3.6%, and since management just announced its latest dividend payment, it seems these lucrative payouts are here to stay.

But looking at the latest results, the firm’s share price may also be on the verge of making a comeback. In other words, today’s juicy yield could be a fleeting opportunity for income investors in 2024. Let’s take a closer look.

Investors vs real estate

Real estate has long had a reputation for being a ‘safe’ investment. Yet the recent shake-up in the economy and stock market was an abrupt reminder that this common belief is wildly untrue. With interest rates rising, property values have tumbled, especially in the commercial sector.

In particular, Warehouse REIT’s portfolio of urban logistical warehouses was hit hard. More expensive mortgages paired with lower demand on the back of weak economic conditions saw its asset portfolio shrink in value. Subsequently, fearful investors send the stock plummeting even further.

Yet this downward trajectory appears to have abated. The Bank of England introduced the first interest rate cut last month, reducing pressure on Warehouse REIT’s balance sheet. Meanwhile, management has completed its property disposal programme, which helped refocus the portfolio while simultaneously pouring in some cash to sort out now-expensive loans.

In other words, the firm is in a much stronger financial position than a year ago. And continued on-time rental payments from tenants have enabled dividends to keep flowing despite all the disruption. Obviously, that’s good news, yet the shares still trade at a near-30% discount to net asset value, indicating a buying opportunity that I’m capitalising on.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

A change of strategy?

Weak investor sentiment in the real estate sector can easily explain the high level of pessimism. But it’s not the only factor at play. With the balance sheet back in a sturdy position, Warehouse’s management has begun putting growth back in its crosshairs.

It’s recently executed a £38.6m acquisition of the Ventura Retail Park in Tamworth. It seems the group is capitalising on weak market prices and has locked in a yield of 7.4%. That’s pretty high for such a property. And since it exceeds the group’s cost of debt, it will likely translate into new shareholder value creation as well as higher dividends in the long run.

However, a retail park is a pretty different beast compared to logistical warehouses. This may just be a one-time purchase capitalising on a buying opportunity within the real estate sector. However, suppose management starts buying other non-core properties? In that case, it signals an unannounced and risky change in strategy that would require careful scrutiny.

The bottom line

As interest rates continue to fall, the pressure on Warehouse REIT’s financials, profits, and dividends will steadily alleviate. That will organically provide more flexibility to pursue new growth opportunities, with the proceeds channelling into dividends.

Obviously, there are no guarantees, and until growth is back on track, I’m doubtful that dividends will be hiked further. Nevertheless, the worst appears to be over. And with the shares trading so cheaply, the risk is worth me taking, I believe.