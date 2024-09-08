Member Login
How much do I need to invest in shares to retire early and live on passive income?

How much do I need to invest in shares to retire early and live on passive income?

What’s the magic number? Roland Head crunches the numbers and explains how he’s using UK dividend shares to build a passive income portfolio.

Roland Head
Roland is an experienced investment writer and analyst with a particular focus on dividend investing and value opportunities. He's been writing for the Motley Fool since 2012 and also contributes to other UK investor platforms, such as Stockopedia. Roland holds the CFA UK Investment Management Certificate (IMC) and has passed the CFA Level 1 exam. A keen private investor, he also runs an internet business.
Image source: Getty Images

What’s the best way to build a passive income portfolio to fund an early retirement? Some people like investing in property, but it’s not for me. I prefer the low costs (and low hassle) of investing in UK dividend shares.

By holding my shares inside an ISA, I can also avoid paying tax on my dividends. Over time, I hope to build a share portfolio that will provide me with the income I’ll need to support my retirement. If things go well, I may even be able to retire early!

How much will I need?

Everyone’s circumstances are different. But like many people, I hope my cost of living will be a little lower when I retire.

Industry estimates by the Pension and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) suggest three possible levels of disposable income too support retirement for a single person:

  • Minimum: £14,400 a year
  • Moderate: £31,300 a year
  • Comfortable: £43,100 a year

How much would I need to invest to generate this level of income from dividends? I’ve crunched the numbers on some examples.

FTSE 100 tracker fund

The FTSE 100 currently offers a dividend yield of 3.6%. If I put all of my investment cash in a low-cost FTSE 100 tracker fund today, this is what I’d need, based on the PLSA guidelines:

3.6% yieldMinimumModerateComfortable
Investment required£400,000£869,444£1,197,222

To be honest, these numbers are higher than I’d hoped for. Fortunately, I think I can do better than this by investing in individual shares.

A 5% income portfolio

At the time of writing, the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 collectively contain 69 shares with a forecast dividend yield of at least 5%.

Over time, I’m fairly sure I could build a portfolio that would provide a 5% income with the potential for further growth.

Although dividends are never guaranteed, by aiming to hold around 20 different stocks, I think I could limit the impact of any individual dividend cuts.

If I’m right, the sum I’d need to retire would fall sharply:

5% yieldMinimumModerateComfortable
Investment required£288,000£626,000£862,000

Where I’d invest

Here’s an example of one dividend stock I already own that’s providing me with an attractive passive income. Retirement and insurance giant Legal & General Group‘s (LSE: LGEN) an example of a stock where investors are currently getting most of their returns upfront, in cash.

Although the group’s share price performance hasn’t been very exciting recently, the stock currently offers a chunky forecast dividend yield of 9.5%.

With more than £1trn of assets under management, Legal & General benefits from economies of scale. However, I can’t deny there’s some risk here – this is a huge and complex business, making it hard for investors to spot any looming problems.

My investment case is based on the view that Legal & General’s fast-growing pension buyout business will remain a strong cash generator, supporting attractive dividends.

The company certainly has a good record in this area. It’s paid a dividend every year for over 30 years, only cutting the payout once in the 2008/9 financial crisis.

I see it as a reliable high-yield income stock. I plan to hold the shares for the long term.

Roland Head has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

