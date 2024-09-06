This FTSE 250 company looks undervalued to me

Investing in the FTSE 250 doesn’t always mean finding the next big thing. To me, companies with quality fundamentals and growth are just the ticket.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Big Yellow Group (LSE:BYG) is the UK’s brand leader in self-storage, operating from a platform of 109 stores. In a world where space is at a premium, particularly in urban areas, the company’s business model seems well-positioned for growth. The shares in this real estate investment trust (REIT) have seen a solid run, up about 19% in a year. However, I think there are indications that Big Yellow might still be undervalued.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Digging into the numbers

According to a discounted cash flow (DCF) calculation, the shares could be trading at around 23.2% below estimates of its fair value. Although there may be more potential in sectors such as technology, I value finding companies with relatively predictable revenues, and a steady path to further growth.

The company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at a reasonable 10.2 times, lower than many of its REIT peers, where the average is about 21.2 times. Looking ahead, annual revenues are forecast to grow by 5.34% for the next five years. While not explosive, it’s steady. Of course, no forecast is ever guaranteed. But for my investment style, a small, steady forecast is more comfortable than a highly speculative one, which may disappoint investors.

For income-focused investors, the company offers a dividend yield of 3.61%. With a payout ratio of 81%, the dividend appears to be pretty sustainable. The firm’s dividend track record backs this up, with small but steady increases in the amount paid out in dividends since 2015.

Potential risks

Of course, even in a fairly stable sector, no investment is without risk. Analysts forecast a slight decline in earnings, averaging 1.2% per year for the next three years. This could be slightly off-putting for would-be investors in the near term.

The company has also diluted shareholders in the past year. Although the number of shares outstanding only increased by 6.5%, it’s always something to keep an eye on. However, my primary concern is a lack of diversification in the business. With all revenues coming from the UK market, any downturn in the economy could be a real problem for the business.

Despite these potential risks, management’s strategy looks promising. The company has a pipeline of 13 new self-storage facilities over the coming years. This expansion could drive future revenue growth. Moreover, as urbanisation continues, the demand for self-storage solutions is likely to increase. The firm, with its strong brand and market position, seems well-placed to capitalise on this trend.

Foolish takeaway

So while it might not be the most glamorous stock on the market, the company has several attributes that I think make it a potential winner for value investors. Its potential undervaluation, combined with a solid dividend yield and steady growth prospects, tick a lot of my boxes.

In the end, sometimes the best investments are found not in flashy tech stocks or exciting start-ups, but in steady, reliable businesses consistently delivering value. Big Yellow, with its bright outlook in the self-storage sector, might just be one of those hidden gems in the FTSE 250. I’ll be buying at the next opportunity.