Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20,000 in savings? I’d buy 20,500 shares in this UK REIT for a £1,417 second income

£20,000 in savings? I’d buy 20,500 shares in this UK REIT for a £1,417 second income

Stephen Wright thinks shares in a REIT with strong occupancy levels, reliable tenants, and scope to raise rents are a great passive income opportunity.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Interest rates on savings have been coming down in the UK over the past couple of months. And that’s made life more difficult for income investors looking for shares to buy.

Lower rates have been causing share prices to rise, bringing down dividend yields. But I think there are a few passive income opportunities that still look attractive.

A UK REIT

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) make money by leasing properties to tenants. They don’t pay tax on the cash they generate, but they distribute 90% of their income to investors.

In the right circumstances, these can be attractive dividend opportunities. But I’ve been selling some of my REITs as the prospect of interest rate cuts pushes share prices higher.

One that I still have is Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP). The company owns a portfolio of 514 GP surgeries located in the UK and Ireland.

The stock’s been volatile over the last couple of years, but the dividend yield’s currently around 7%. With interest rates coming down, I think that’s very attractive.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Quality tenants

The best REITs do three things. The first is maintain high occupancy levels, the second is attract tenants that don’t default on their rent, and the third is raise prices over time.

Primary Health Properties meets all three conditions. Over 99% of its portfolio’s currently occupied and this ratio hasn’t fluctuated much over time.

With 89% of its rent paid by government agencies, the chance of a default’s fairly minimal. At any rate, it seems unlikely its tenants are going to run out of cash. 

Equally, the NHS is unlikely to struggle with incremental rent rises. This gives Primary Health Properties the capacity to increase its rates – and its dividend – over time.

What’s the catch?

I expect Primary Health Properties to be a durable source of passive income in future. But there are some important risks investors should be aware of.

The company has a lot of debt, which is a common concern. But I think the predictable nature of its rental income means this is less of an issue than it might be for other REITs.

A bigger risk – in my view – is the possibility of a change in government policy. This is the most plausible way in which NHS spending on primary care buildings might fall. 

The UK government’s warned of a painful budget ahead. So investors should be mindful of how heavily the company relies on one particular source of income.

Investing £20,000

At today’s prices, £20,000 would buy 20,550 shares in Primary Health Properties. And with the business paying out 6.9p per year in dividends, that’s an annual second income of £1,417.

Of course, there’s scope to reinvest this to earn more over time. But that depends on what happens with the company’s dividend and its share price in the future.

What seems clear to me is that there’s still a good dividend yield on offer from what I see as a reliable business. That’s why it’s a stock I hold and would still buy today to start earning a second income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Primary Health Properties Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I hope to hold forever — and it’s on sale

| Dr. James Fox

There aren't many FTSE 100 stocks that I'd take a 'forever position' on. However this one could mean long-term, index-beating…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’d consider buying to target a £1,170 passive income in 2025!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 dividend stocks are worth considering and could provide investors with a big second income for years to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where to invest £10,000 for passive income?

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of us invest for a passive income, but some of us simply don't know where to put our money.…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Why investing in FTSE 250 shares could fast-track my retirement!

| Royston Wild

Looking for ways to claim an early retirement? Building a balanced portfolio of FTSE 250 shares could be the best…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 high-yield shares I’d consider to target a £1,380 passive income in 2025

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best high-yield dividend shares to buy for a four-figure second income? Here are a couple of income…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

The 3 big threats to Lloyds’ share price for 2024 and 2025!

| Royston Wild

Is Lloyds' share price one of the FTSE 100’s biggest investor traps? Here are just a few reasons why the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s 1 FTSE 100 share that I think will soar in the next bull market

| Harshil Patel

Online marketplaces can be excellent, high-quality businesses. Our writer explores the prospects for an established FTSE 100-listed pick.

Read more »

Investing Articles

5 dividend-growth shares that Fools believe could deliver generational wealth

| The Motley Fool Staff

Investors value dividend-growth shares for the dual potential of capital appreciation and a growing income stream.

Read more »