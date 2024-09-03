Starting with £0? Here’s how I’d try and turn £100 a month into a passive income nest egg

If I was looking to build a passive income nest egg starting from nothing, then I’d follow a couple of tricks to build it even saving just £100 a month.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

High taxes aren’t great for those of us who save. UK taxpayers now shoulder the highest tax burden in the post-war period and part of that targets savers and investors who pay up to a maximum of 28% on capital gains or 39% on dividends. And with the biggest issue plaguing governments being how to raise more tax? Well, it seems harder than ever to build towards a passive income.

Safe accounts

But there is one bright spot in all this. One mooted plan to help plug the black hole in the country’s finances – by capping the Stocks and Shares ISA at £100k – seems to have fallen by the wayside. No minister has spoken of curbing ISAs since the election, despite serious tax-raising concerns, and I’m hopeful this is a sign that my ISA is safe.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The criticism of the Stocks and Shares ISA revolves mainly around it being too generous. At a £20k yearly deposit limit, I can hardly argue with that. But such a high limit does help smaller savers too.

A windfall from inheritance or the like? Bung twenty grand into the ISA at once. Inflation running high? The high deposit limit has a protective effect against the effects of fiscal drag. Even those starting with nothing and who can only put away £100 a month could build a nest egg of over £200k.

Where to start? Artificial intelligence wouldn’t be an awful place. A saver beginning today and armed with a little knowledge might wonder how to profit from an upcoming AI revolution. Well, one of the more exciting British participants is RELX (LSE: REL), a data analytics company.

Transformative

One of its biggest segments is a Legal division, which offers products to help lawyers sift through mountains of dense legalese quickly and easily. The firm has already released Lexis+AI, an “AI legal assistant”.

If AI does have the transformative effect that many are claiming then RELX might be one of those stocks that transforms too. Indeed, the shares have already doubled in the last three years.

There are dangers to any stock too. One of the reasons I don’t currently hold it is that its products are aimed at lawyers, doctors and academics, not fields I have experience in.

Of course, the best of all is that the money is snowballing higher thanks to compound interest without taxes taking the edge off the returns.

A 30-year investing period with 9% returns would turn £100 a month into a £207,929. At that point, it would be time to think about withdrawing a passive income through dividends or selling stocks and, because I remembered to do it all in my ISA, that would be tax-free too.