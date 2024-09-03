Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Starting with £0? Here’s how I’d try and turn £100 a month into a passive income nest egg

Starting with £0? Here’s how I’d try and turn £100 a month into a passive income nest egg

If I was looking to build a passive income nest egg starting from nothing, then I’d follow a couple of tricks to build it even saving just £100 a month.

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

High taxes aren’t great for those of us who save. UK taxpayers now shoulder the highest tax burden in the post-war period and part of that targets savers and investors who pay up to a maximum of 28% on capital gains or 39% on dividends. And with the biggest issue plaguing governments being how to raise more tax? Well, it seems harder than ever to build towards a passive income. 

Safe accounts

But there is one bright spot in all this. One mooted plan to help plug the black hole in the country’s finances – by capping the Stocks and Shares ISA at £100k – seems to have fallen by the wayside. No minister has spoken of curbing ISAs since the election, despite serious tax-raising concerns, and I’m hopeful this is a sign that my ISA is safe.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The criticism of the Stocks and Shares ISA revolves mainly around it being too generous. At a £20k yearly deposit limit, I can hardly argue with that. But such a high limit does help smaller savers too. 

A windfall from inheritance or the like? Bung twenty grand into the ISA at once. Inflation running high? The high deposit limit has a protective effect against the effects of fiscal drag. Even those starting with nothing and who can only put away £100 a month could build a nest egg of over £200k.

Where to start? Artificial intelligence wouldn’t be an awful place. A saver beginning today and armed with a little knowledge might wonder how to profit from an upcoming AI revolution. Well, one of the more exciting British participants is RELX (LSE: REL), a data analytics company. 

Transformative

One of its biggest segments is a Legal division, which offers products to help lawyers sift through mountains of dense legalese quickly and easily. The firm has already released Lexis+AI, an “AI legal assistant”

If AI does have the transformative effect that many are claiming then RELX might be one of those stocks that transforms too. Indeed, the shares have already doubled in the last three years. 

There are dangers to any stock too. One of the reasons I don’t currently hold it is that its products are aimed at lawyers, doctors and academics, not fields I have experience in.

Of course, the best of all is that the money is snowballing higher thanks to compound interest without taxes taking the edge off the returns. 

A 30-year investing period with 9% returns would turn £100 a month into a £207,929. At that point, it would be time to think about withdrawing a passive income through dividends or selling stocks and, because I remembered to do it all in my ISA, that would be tax-free too.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended RELX. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

The Diageo share price is going nowhere. Is the stock dead money?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Diageo share price has lost all its upward momentum recently. Is it game over for this legendary FTSE 100…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Best British growth stocks to consider buying in September

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top growth stocks they’d buy in September, which included two financials...

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Can a 7% rise in rental revenue drive the Ashtead share price higher?

| Kevin Godbold

Ashtead's share price has increased manyfold, but I think there's likely to be more to come for investors in the…

Read more »

Micro-Cap Shares

Should I follow Hargreaves Lansdown investors and buy 1.3p penny stock Helium One Global?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Hargreaves Lansdown investors have been piling into a penny stock that currently trades for just over 1p. Should Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Nvidia shares oversold in September 2024?

| John Fieldsend

Nvidia shares crashed last week despite yet another terrific set of results. Is this a golden buying opportunity for the…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

This red-hot FTSE growth stock is up 120% but still great value with a P/E of 10!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wishes FTSE 250 growth stock Keller Group had come to his attention earlier. But he reckons there's more…

Read more »

Investing Articles

One of my favourite UK shares is down 26% over 12 months. Should I buy?

| Stephen Wright

Is a 26% decline a chance to buy shares in a UK company with a growing dividend, strong returns on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Which stock market sectors are the most undervalued?

| Stephen Wright

For investors who are willing to look carefully for opportunities, Stephen Wright thinks there are bargains in the stock market…

Read more »