3 of my favourite cheap growth shares for September!

3 of my favourite cheap growth shares for September!

I’m looking for top growth shares trading on ultra-low P/E and PEG ratios. Here are three I think are worth a very close look.

Royston Wild
Royston Wild
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The London stock market’s enjoyed some impressive gains in 2024. But years of underperformance mean it’s still packed with top growth shares trading far too cheaply.

Here are three of my favourites:

CompanyPredicted earnings growth this yearForward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratioForward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio
Serabi Gold (LSE:SRB)174%3.8 times< 0.1
H&T Group (LSE:HAT)15%6.9 times0.5
ITV (LSE:ITV)17%8.9 times0.5

As you can see, each trades on a rock-bottom P/E ratio and PEG multiple. A reminder that a PEG below 1 indicates a stock’s undervalued.

City brokers think these shares will deliver impressive near-term profits growth. I’m confident their bottom lines will grow rapidly over the long term too.

Here’s why I think they’re top stocks to consider.

Gold rush

Serabi Gold’s one of many gold miners whose profits are tipped to rocket this year. Yellow metal prices have just hit record highs above $2,500 an ounce. Encouragingly, many gold analysts think further gains are coming, as interest rates reverse and the geopolitical landscape worsens.

This isn’t the whole story with Serabi however. This particular miner — which has assets in Brazil — is benefitting from rising production as it ramps up activity at its Coringa mine.

The Alternative Investment Market (AIM) business couldn’t have picked a better time to increase output. And, pleasingly, production from Coringa’s set to keep rising all the way to 2026 too.

Metals mining’s an unpredictable business and profits-sapping production problems can be common. However, I believe this threat’s more than baked into Serabi’s sub-1 P/E ratio.

A top stock for tough times

Pawnbroker H&T Group will also benefit if gold prices continue appreciating. The business already looks set to continue performing strongly as the UK economy splutters.

Revenues and pre-tax profits here rose 11% and 12.5% respectively in January to June, as people pawned their goods to raise cash. The company’s pledge lending rose 14% in the period as well.

H&T’s rapidly expanding to capitalise on these favourable near-term conditions, and to deliver solid growth further out. It added eight new stores to its estate in the first half to take the total number of outlets to 281.

Profits could suffer if industry regulations change later down the line. But today, things are still looking good for the AIM firm.

Spectacular value

Commercial broadcaster ITV’s vulnerable to a fresh downturn in the advertising market. But with marketing spending improving — ad revenues here rose 10% in the first half — even risk-averse investors might want to consider opening a position.

This is a growth share that offers exceptional value, in my opinion. As well as carrying those ultra-low P/E and PEG ratios, ITV shares offer an extra bonus in a 6.2% forward dividend yield.

I think the FTSE 250 company has excellent long-term investment potential. Through its ITVX platform, it’s making brilliant progress in the fast-growing streaming segment.

With Hollywood strikes over and the ad market improving, sales at ITV Studios should also start growing strongly again. Annual organic revenues are tipped to grow 5% on average between 2021 to 2026, ahead of the broader market.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

