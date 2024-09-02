Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s one of my favourite FTSE 250 stocks to buy in September!

Here’s one of my favourite FTSE 250 stocks to buy in September!

This FTSE 250 share might be one of the best to consider for a reliable dividend income and spectacular capital gains. Royston Wild explains why.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m hoping to have cash in my pocket to invest in the coming days. So today, I’m building a list of the best cheap FTSE 250 shares to add to my portfolio.

Here’s one of my favourites.

Going for gold

Investors have been piling into gold stocks in 2024 to capitalise on the booming precious metal price. African mining business Centamin (LSE:CEY), as a result, has risen an impressive 29% in the year to date.

Gold’s moved from record high to record high, reaching an all-time peak above $2,500 per ounce in recent weeks. Some analysts are tipping bullion prices to keep going too, as central banks begin cutting interest rates, and worries over conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe mount.

All this means that the likes of Centamin could remain attractive stocks in the near term. However, we’d be wrong to think that getting exposure to gold is just a shrewd short-term play.

Gold's gains since 2004.
Source: eToro

Firstly, as we can see above, the gold price has soared more than 500% in value over the past two decades. It has, for instance, increased far more sharply than UK consumer price inflation (CPI) and the average British house price.

It’s also historically been a good idea for investors to have exposure to gold to manage risk. Safe-haven assets like this tend to perform strongly during economic downturns, offsetting weakness elsewhere in a trader’s portfolio and therefore providing a smoother return over time.

Up 1,600%!

But what are the advantages of buying gold stocks like Centamin over physical metal, or a metal backed exchange-traded fund (ETF)?

After all, buying gold or a gold-tracking financial instrument protects investors from the perils of commodities mining.

Centamin could encounter problems at its Sukari or Doropo projects — at the exploration, mine development or production stages — that impact revenues and drive up costs.

However, if the mining stock performs well operationally, an investor has a chance to make better returns than by simply aiming to track the bullion price.

This is where Centamin’s really impressed. While the gold price has risen 525% since 2004, this FTSE 250 stock — which operates the gigantic Sukari mine in Egypt — has recorded a near-1,600% share price gain over that time.

All-round value

On top of this, investors can receive an income if they buy a dividend-paying mining stock. This can provide them with a positive return even if the gold price fails to rise or even drops.

Centamin’s been a reliable dividend payer since the early 2010s. And, pleasingly, City analysts expect the miner to raise dividends over the next two years, helped by the rising gold price and production increases at Sukari.

This means dividend yields for 2024 and 2025 stand at a healthy 3.7% and 4.8% respectively.

Despite its share price explosion, Centamin shares still look dirt cheap on paper. On top of those market-beating dividend yields, the commodities giant also trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.3 times.

All things considered, I think it’s an exceptional stock to consider buying right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in Rolls-Royce shares on 12 November 2020, you won’t believe how much I’d have now!

| James Beard

Reflecting on his own attitude towards risk, our writer applauds those who bought Rolls-Royce shares towards the end of 2020.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Up 33% in a year! I believe this FTSE 100 stock will keep chugging higher

| Oliver Rodzianko

This Fool thinks Experian is the best investment of the big three credit agencies. He also says it's one of…

Read more »

Market Movers

The Rightmove share price just soared 24%! What’s the best move now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Rightmove share price is surging on takeover news. Should Edward Sheldon sell his shares and bank his profits or…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

A 9.5% dividend yield! Should I buy this FTSE 250 income stock or is it a value trap?

| Mark David Hartley

A high dividend yield can represent a great opportunity -- or a risky investment. I'm considering the prospects of one…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in Greggs shares during the pandemic, what would I have now?

| John Fieldsend

Greggs shares have been on a terrific run since the Covid crisis four years ago. How much could I have…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Nelson Peltz is selling but the Unilever share price is up! What’s going on?

| James Beard

The Unilever share price has risen despite one of the company’s largest shareholders selling part of his stake for £181m.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’ve been buying shares in this under-the-radar passive income stock

| Stephen Wright

With wider margins than Apple and huge barriers to entry, which passive income stock does Stephen Wright think is too…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Which UK shares might pass the Warren Buffett litmus test?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett has a tough set of criteria for identifying stocks to buy. But Stephen Wright thinks a FTSE 250…

Read more »