Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With a P/E of 9.2 could this be one of the FTSE 100’s best bargain shares?

With a P/E of 9.2 could this be one of the FTSE 100’s best bargain shares?

Prudential’s shares have slumped by more than a quarter in 2024. Does this make it one of the best-value FTSE 100 shares? Royston Wild takes a look.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2024 hasn’t been kind to the Prudential (LSE:PRU) share price. At 666.8p per share, the life insurance giant’s one of the FTSE 100‘s worst-performing shares in the year to date, down 25%.

That sinking feeling at ‘The Pru’ hasn’t just materialised however. In fact, it’s halved in value since the start of 2023 as worries over Asian economies — and particularly key market China — have steadily built.

I can’t help but think that the bad news is now more than baked into Prudential’s low valuation though. It now trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.2 times, below the FTSE 100 average of 10.8 times.

In fact, given how stable trading remains at the emerging markets company, I believe the market’s being overly bearish. Here’s why I think it could be one of the Footsie’s best tactical buys right now.

Another solid update

In last week’s half-year statement, Prudential said that new business profit remained stable at $1.47bn in the period. This was down 1% at actual exchange rates, but given broader economic conditions it still represented a pretty decent performance.

Encouragingly, it added that “we have seen a pick up in sales momentum in June [that’s continued] into the second half of the year“.

This isn’t the first reassuring update it’s put out in recent months. Indeed, adjusted operating profit at the firm increased a healthy 6% between January and June, to $1.5bn.

In other good news, Prudential said its free surplus ratio was a robust 232% as of June. Down 10% percentage points from the same point in 2023, this remained well above the target range of 175-200%.

Accordingly, Prudential raised the interim dividend 9% to 6.86 US cents per share.

Excellent value

As I mentioned earlier, Prudential shares trade at a handy discount to the broader FTSE 100. But this isn’t all. As the table below shows, its forward P/E ratio of 9.2 times is also lower than all of those in its peer group (bar MetLife).

CompanyP/E ratio
Aviva10.9 times
Legal & General10.5 times
Zurich Insurance14.2 times
Allianz11.2 times
AXA 9.7 times
MetLife 8.8 times
Manulife 13.3 times

It could be argued that The Pru’s exposure to volatile emerging markets merits such a discount. There may be some truth in that, but I’m not convinced.

In fact, I believe it’s geographic footprint could give it better investment potential than its industry rivals. More specifically, it has a great chance to harness the rapid population growth and increasing personal incomes in its far-flung regions.

Indeed, demand for life insurance in Asia’s sharply accelerating, according to research from Allianz. Regional premium growth came in at 14.9% in 2023, the firm said, significantly higher than the 5.2% long-term average.

In this climate, Prudential has said it expects to deliver “compounded annual growth rate for new business profit of 15% to 20% and double-digit for cash generation“.

With the business still expanding in Asia and investing heavily on the digital side, I wouldn’t bet against it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc, Legal & General Group Plc, and Prudential Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 25%! Is it time to give up on this failing FTSE 100 share?

| Mark David Hartley

Our writer considers whether he should cut his losses or hang on to hope for the worst-performing FTSE 100 share…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE share’s soared 57% this year, but its P/E is still only 7.3!

| Christopher Ruane

A well-known FTSE share has soared so far in 2024, but it still trades on a valuation that looks cheap.…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 dividend cut? A couple of warning signs I’d watch!

| Christopher Ruane

This FTSE 250 share cut its dividend this year. Our writer explains why he wasn't surprised, based on how he…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to turn an empty £20k ISA into £650k by snapping up cheap shares in September

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is looking to buy cheap shares in September as part of his plan to build a long-term pot…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d find shares to buy to ride the AI wave for the next 20 years

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is looking for AI shares to buy, though as a long-term investor, he's in no hurry. Here's the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 UK shares with growing dividends and yields over 9%

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer digs into two FTSE 100 shares that have been growing their dividends annually and are not far away…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 100 shares have grown their dividends for decades!

| Christopher Ruane

Year in and year out, this pair of FTSE 100 shares have raised their dividends annually for decades. Christopher Ruane…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m glued to the ITM share price

| Gordon Best

The energy sector is aggressively expanding renewable technology, and this Fool can't take his eyes off the ITM share price.…

Read more »