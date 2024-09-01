Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With 7%+ yields, here are two fantastic UK dividend stocks to consider buying now

With 7%+ yields, here are two fantastic UK dividend stocks to consider buying now

The UK stock market has enjoyed impressive growth in 2024 but two of its most-loved dividend stocks still offer very attractive yields.

Posted by
Mark David Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite growth this year, there are still a few undervalued dividend stocks with high yields on the Footsie. Sometimes, it feels like the post-2020 stock market crash clearance event has been extended indefinitely. 

But hey, who’s complaining? These low prices mean higher dividends for savvy investors.

Here are two FTSE 100 companies that continue delivering excellent dividends, even while the index edges closer to a new high.

HSBC

The UK’s largest bank, HSBC (LSE: HSBA), currently has a 7% dividend yield. The share price has steadily rebounded since the 2020 market downturn, now up by 11.7% over the past five years. There is an expectation of further growth in the coming years, with analysts in good agreement that the stock will rise 22%. 

The bank’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.9 is below that of peers Lloyds and NatWest. What’s more, the shares are undervalued by 58% using a discounted cash flow model.

But it’s not without risk, though. The primary challenge facing HSBC is linked to China’s economic slowdown and escalating trade tensions between China and the US, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. These issues are reflected in forecasts. HSBC’s earnings per share (EPS) is expected to continue rising this year but dip in 2025, followed by a mild increase again in 2026. This could disrupt dividend payments if cash flow becomes an issue. 

However, after divesting its Canadian operations, the bank should have spare cash available for distribution. Even if the local economy turns sour, it’s in a strong financial position to weather the storm.

I’ve already enjoyed fantastic returns from my HSBC shares and plan to hold them for the long term.

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) is one of the biggest mining companies in the world, producing critical minerals like copper, lithium, and iron ore. These metals are used in most modern industries today, from housing and construction to technology and renewable energy. 

With an ever-expanding population, demand for these minerals is unlikely to diminish any time soon. They’re used to make the batteries for electric cars, laptops, and mobile phones. Naturally, this increases the potential for higher revenues and earnings for miners like Rio Tinto.

On the downside, economic instability can reduce demand for commodities and negatively impact returns. Recently there have been trade challenges in China that adversely affected the company. However, such cyclical risks are inherent in the commodities market, with geopolitical tensions often threatening supply and demand. 

Balancing out a portfolio with defensive stocks can help reduce volatility during these periods.

Still, with a forward P/E ratio of 8.6, the shares appear to offer decent value to me. They’re trading at 33% below fair value based on future cash flow estimates, with analysts in good agreement they could rise 24% in the coming 12 months.

In terms of returns, any dividend yield exceeding 6% is particularly appealing, especially when compared to the FTSE 100 average, which is around 3.5%.

I’m yet to add Rio Tinto to my portfolio but I plan to buy stock in the company once I’ve freed up some capital this month.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Mark Hartley has positions in HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Yields above 9%! I’ll kick myself if I don’t buy these 2 FTSE income stocks in September

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thinks these two FTSE 100 dividend income stocks offer unmissable yields and he's keen to top up his…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price has stopped climbing. Is it about to crash?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thinks we've seen the best of the Rolls-Royce share price for now, but the long-term outlook continues to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is BT stock a no-brainer buy at 138p?

| John Fieldsend

BT stock has fallen after shock news that will affect its Openreach division. Is the current 138p share price a…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Are dividend stocks the best way to earn passive income? Mark Cuban is a fan!

| Mark David Hartley

Celebrity investor Mark Cuban is vocal about his love for dividend stocks. Their regular cash payments can provide a steady…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s stockpiling cash. Should I be worried?

| James Beard

Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s investment vehicle, has been building up its cash reserves. Our writer considers what this means.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Despite an 8.3% yield, I wouldn’t touch this popular passive income stock with a bargepole!

| James Beard

For 25 consecutive years, this FTSE 100 stock has grown its dividend. Although popular with investors looking for passive income,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £1,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA in September

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking for bargains in his Stocks and Shares ISA in September. And a recent report from the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much do I need to invest in dividend stocks to earn a £10,000 second income?

| Stephen Wright

With the FTSE 100 yielding around 3.5%, investors need £285,714 to earn a £10,000 second income. But Stephen Wright thinks…

Read more »