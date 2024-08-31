Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How I’d aim to turn an empty £20k ISA into £650k by snapping up cheap shares in September

How I’d aim to turn an empty £20k ISA into £650k by snapping up cheap shares in September

Harvey Jones is looking to buy cheap shares in September as part of his plan to build a long-term pot of savings for his retirement.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

August was a disappointing month for the FTSE 100 but there’s an upside because it means there are still plenty of cheap shares that I’d love to buy. I didn’t have the cash to buy them in August. Now I’ve got a second chance in September.

I haven’t used any of this year’s Stocks and Shares ISA contribution limit but would love to max it out by the end of the tax year. By purchasing FTSE blue-chip stocks when they’re cheap, and leaving them to grow in an ISA for years, I’d hope to generate outsized gains over time.

Yet I’ll have to pick my targets with care. There’s a world of difference between a stock being cheap, and being good value.

FTSE 100 value

If a stock price falls, there’s always a reason. It may highlight an underlying problem with the company itself. For example, its products or services may have failed to keep up with changing tastes and trends, or an aggressive rival may be grabbing market share.

Alternatively, it could be down to a wider sector issue. For example, if the world tips into recession, commodity stocks will typically fall, as demand for the metals and minerals will almost certainly drop.

Energy giant BP (LSE: BP) is a good example of the latter. Its fortunes are inextricably tied to the oil price. Revenues rocketed in 2022 as the energy crisis drove up prices, but fell as oil and gas prices eased. Let’s see what the charts say.


Chart by TradingView

The BP share price has fallen 12.22% in the last year. Personally, I think this is a buying opportunity. BP is still the same well-run company it was, but events have turned against it. At some point, they should swing back in its favour — especially if the US avoids a recession.

Today, BP’s shares look dirt cheap trading at just 6.51 times earnings. The dividend was rebased a few years ago but now the stock yields 5.23%, comfortably above the FTSE 100 average of around 3.7%.

Income and growth stock

As a fossil fuels producer, BP faces a major challenge shifting from fossil fuels to renewables. It’s got a long way to go, and political pressure is likely to build if it drags its feet. The energy transition won’t come cheap and may squeeze profits in the longer run. No stock is without risk though. I’m still keen to add BP to my portfolio at today’s reduced valuation.

Let’s say I invest £20k in a spread of cheap shares like BP and my portfolio delivers an average total return of 7% a year with all dividends reinvested. That’s roughly in line with the long-term average return on the FTSE 100. After 30 years, I’d have £152,245, which would go a fair way towards funding my retirement.

If I invested another £5,000 every year, I’d have a thumping £657,610. Now that’s better. I’d like to invest even more if possible. But for now, I’ll start by mopping up as much of this year’s ISA allowance as I can afford.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 25%! Is it time to give up on this failing FTSE 100 share?

| Mark David Hartley

Our writer considers whether he should cut his losses or hang on to hope for the worst-performing FTSE 100 share…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE share’s soared 57% this year, but its P/E is still only 7.3!

| Christopher Ruane

A well-known FTSE share has soared so far in 2024, but it still trades on a valuation that looks cheap.…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 dividend cut? A couple of warning signs I’d watch!

| Christopher Ruane

This FTSE 250 share cut its dividend this year. Our writer explains why he wasn't surprised, based on how he…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d find shares to buy to ride the AI wave for the next 20 years

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is looking for AI shares to buy, though as a long-term investor, he's in no hurry. Here's the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 UK shares with growing dividends and yields over 9%

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer digs into two FTSE 100 shares that have been growing their dividends annually and are not far away…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 100 shares have grown their dividends for decades!

| Christopher Ruane

Year in and year out, this pair of FTSE 100 shares have raised their dividends annually for decades. Christopher Ruane…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m glued to the ITM share price

| Gordon Best

The energy sector is aggressively expanding renewable technology, and this Fool can't take his eyes off the ITM share price.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Potentially 50% undervalued, this FTSE 100 giant looks a bargain

| Gordon Best

Finding an FTSE 100 company that could have a lot of potential can be exciting. I've taken a closer look…

Read more »