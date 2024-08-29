Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 151%! Should I buy this FTSE 250 stock that just reinstated its dividend?

Up 151%! Should I buy this FTSE 250 stock that just reinstated its dividend?

This FTSE 250 stock has been growing like mad in the last few years. Is it time for me to take a punt on the British defence firm?

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If I wanted to invest in world-class British engineering then I haven’t too many options these days. But while the days of this country being a manufacturing powerhouse might be long gone, these types of companies are still alive and kicking. The FTSE 100 is home to big names like Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems and the FTSE 250 also includes a couple of interesting options to ‘bet on British’. One of those is the defence firm, Babcock (LSE: BAB), that’s been on a sterling run of late.

Turning point

Defence is undoubtedly a sector on the rise. The German chancellor called the Ukraine invasion “a historical turning point”, when it comes to how much countries are spending to protect themselves and the man might have a point. 

In 2015, only three NATO countries spent 2% of GDP on defence. In 2024, 23 of them spent that much and plenty went well over. Babcock has enjoyed an uptick in orders from the spending, and the shares have risen 151% from a low in 2021. 

Poland now spends more than any other NATO member and some of that has gone to Babcock. It will oversee the construction of three Arrowhead 140 frigates, to be built in Polish shipyards with local workers. 

These are big boats, 140m long with crews of 100. Over the coming years, they will generate $3.8bn, a serious sum compared to the 2023 topline of £4.4bn. The design is based on the Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigates that Babcock makes and could entice more parties to place orders. 

Indonesia has already signed a similar contract and Poland is rumoured to be in the market for five more of the frigates too.

Supply chains

Those very same ships highlight what I believe is perhaps the biggest cause for concern here: supply costs. The Royal Navy ordered five frigates for £250m each. However, inflation and its effects on supply chains meant Babcock asked for another £50-£100m for the whole project. 

The MoD weren’t too happy about this and the process went into dispute resolution. More broadly, this might be a worrying sign that energy and labour costs might affect operations like in the firm’s base in Plymouth.

With all that being said, the firm released a full-year trading update recently and it seems to be firing on all cylinders. The earning was a beat, coming in at £311m compared to the consensus of analyst expectations of £293m. 

The order backlog rose by 8%, which means earnings growth is likely in the years ahead. Larger cash flows have sparked the resumption of a small dividend for the year too after several years without one. All told, this looks like a stock to keep an eye on. I’m adding it to my watchlist.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Two of my favourite FTSE growth stocks are up 9% and 15% this month – time to buy?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones regrets failing to buy these top FTSE 100 growth stocks yonks ago, as they've been flying lately. Is…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Here’s why the National Grid share price might make it the FTSE 100’s best buy

| Alan Oscroft

The National Grid share price was shaken at FY results time. But has everyone noticed how it's been creeping back…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With a P/E ratio of 4, is the IAG share price the FTSE’s biggest bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The IAG share price-to-earnings ratio is in the low-single-digits. Our writer explains whether that alone will entice him to buy…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

With orders and earnings shooting higher, is this FTSE 250 stock a buy?

| Kevin Godbold

Although this cheap-looking FTSE 250 stock is cyclical, there's no denying the strength in the underlying business right now.

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d invest £9 a day to target £249 in monthly passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he can grow his passive income by setting aside a small amount each day and buying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After a 76% share price crash, is this now a bargain basement growth stock?

| Ben McPoland

This growth stock listed on the Nasdaq index was once trading for $200 but has now pulled back to $47.…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

I think one of this year’s stock market favourites is due a breather. Here’s why

| Gordon Best

Novo Nordisk has had a tremendous year in the stock market. But as momentum slows, is there potentially a bumpy…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

One growth stock I’m eyeing for September

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer owns this growth share. Its price has halved in the past few months -- so why’s he considering…

Read more »