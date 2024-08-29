Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 reliable dividend-paying trusts to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA

3 reliable dividend-paying trusts to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA

Looking to open a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here are three great UK investment trusts with a long track record of increasing dividends.

Posted by
Mark David Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividends are a great way to build compounding returns in a Stocks and Shares ISA. With tons of reliable investment trusts in Britain, it’s easy to find those that pay regular and reliable dividends.

UK residents can make the most of their returns with an annual £20k tax-free ISA allowance.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Investment trusts offer instant access to a highly diversified portfolio of stocks, often across various industries and regions. Since professionals manage them, the returns are usually reliable — although they typically incur a small fee of around 1%.

Here, I’m going to highlight three investment trusts that have a long track record of paying reliable dividends. I think they could be worth considering as initial investments in a new ISA.

Value in the City

City of London Investment Trust (LSE: CTY) is considered the number one dividend hero by The Association of Investment Companies. It’s been paying an increasing dividend for 58 consecutive years.

It holds assets across eight European countries with a heavy weighting towards UK stocks. This means it risks losses if the UK economy declines. While the yield of 4.7% is far from the highest in the UK, its track record is reliable. When aiming for long-term passive income, I like this type of stock. I can set it up with a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) and leave it to grow.

The price increased 188% since 1994, equating to an annualised return of 3.6% a year. That’s below the FTSE 100 average but is normal for stocks that deliver value via dividends.

The property play

UK real estate has become a core focus of my investing strategy since the Labour Party took power. Just how effective its new housing policies will be remains to be seen – but I’m optimistic.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LSE: VIP) invests in high-yielding but less popular sectors of UK commercial property. It boasts an attractive 6.8% yield and has been increasing its dividend for 37 consecutive years.

The five-year dividend growth rate’s small, at only 2.27%, but payments are reliable and consistent. And with the price up 28% in 10 years, its annualised return’s 2.5%. However, this growth’s largely cancelled out by the higher-than-average ongoing charge of 1.88%.

Investing in property-related trusts can be risky though. If a global crisis sends the economy into freefall, real estate could be hit hard. This is reflected in the trust’s volatile price, falling sharply in 2008 and 2020. 

The banker’s choice

With a 4.83% yield, JPMorgan Claverhouse (LSE: JCH) is another investment trust with a great track record. Its dividend has increased for 51 consecutive years, with a five-year growth rate of 4.64%.

This trust also holds some of the top stocks on the FTSE 100, including Shell, AstraZeneca and HSBC. It’s similar to, and could be considered as an alternative to, the City of London. The yield’s slightly higher but with a bit less growth over the past 30 years. It’s up 120% in three decades, delivering an annualised return of 2.7%.

It has a low-risk gearing range of between 0 and 20%, currently at 8%. Still, with a focus mainly on UK stocks, it’s at risk of losses if the local economy falters. It also has an ongoing charge of 0.7%, which eats into profits.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Mark Hartley has positions in City Of London Investment Trust Plc and HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

I think one of this year’s stock market favourites is due a breather. Here’s why

| Gordon Best

Novo Nordisk has had a tremendous year in the stock market. But as momentum slows, is there potentially a bumpy…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

One growth stock I’m eyeing for September

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer owns this growth share. Its price has halved in the past few months -- so why’s he considering…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the Nvidia share price tumbles 8%, is this my time to invest?

| Ben McPoland

The Nvidia share price is set to open lower today after the company's Q2 earnings report, making me wonder if…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £5,000 into Lloyds shares in 2015, here’s how much it would be worth now

| Alan Oscroft

The past decade for Lloyds shares teaches me a key long-term investing lesson. And it's a cheery one, not a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this one of the best value stocks the FTSE 100 has to offer me?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool is looking to take advantage of the murky economic picture and snap up value stocks today. Is this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d drip feed £200 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA to try and turn it into a recurring £15,875 income

| John Fieldsend

The Stocks and Shares ISA could build a long-term passive income even starting with seemingly small sums. Here’s one way…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Hunting for dividend shares? I’d snap up this 6%+ yielding stock in a heartbeat!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Dividend shares can help build wealth. Our writer explains why this real estate investment trust (REIT) could help her do…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I had to buy one company for my Stocks and Shares ISA, it would be this

| Gordon Best

Diversification's at the heart of a good Stocks and Shares ISA, but if this Fool was pushed to pick just…

Read more »