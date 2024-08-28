Member Login
How I'd drip feed £200 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA to try and turn it into a recurring £15,875 income

The Stocks and Shares ISA could build a long-term passive income even starting with seemingly small sums. Here’s one way of going about it.

John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Could drip-feeding £200 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA hand me a recurring £15,875 income? An income that I’d receive year after year, come rain or shine? And even one that wouldn’t even eat into the nest egg? The answer is yes, probably. 

Best in the world

The ISA is a crucial part of the equation. The Financial Times called ISAs “arguably the best investment ‘wrapper’ in the Western world” and I don’t disagree. Tax-free access to the stock market is uncommon in many countries, yet in the UK we get it and then some. 

A Stocks and Shares ISA confers a lifetime exemption from taxes such as capital gains (up to 27%) and dividend taxes (up to 39%!) If I had to divert those amounts to the taxman then my notion of a big ISA income would appear more than a little farfetched.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

As good as the ISAs may be, there’s still plenty of work to be done here. I’m aiming to start from zero and add £200 a month. That’s slow going and will feel utterly glacial to begin with. 

Slow start

After a year of plugging away, I’ll have deposited just £2,400 and received perhaps a tiny tranche of capital gains. It might seem like I’m going nowhere and this is where a lot of people trip up. Why save for a distant future when you can splurge on getting texmex or bibimbap delivered to the door once a week instead?

But investing is slow towards the start then very, very fast towards the end. After 30 years with 9% returns then I’ve built up a nest egg of £342,876! 

It might not seem like chucking a couple of hundred quid in could do that, but most of the work gets done later on in the process. The interest received in the 30th year is £28,219, for example. Wild. But that’s exponential growth for you.

It’s wise not to withdraw that much though. I mentioned a 9% return rate, which is roughly in line with UK stocks in the 20th and 21st centuries, but many companies will offer more especially if I’m looking at dividends. 

Where to invest

National Grid (LSE: NG) is a very popular choice for ISA accounts. Data from AJ Bell revealed that 25% of accounts with £1m or more owned the shares of the utility firm. The reason for such a high uptake is likely a weighty and stable dividend

The shares yield 4.63%, which would mean a hypothetical £15,875 yearly passive income on the aforementioned nest egg. With stable revenues and income – National Grid’s UK operations are a monopoly – those dividends will likely keep coming for years to come. 

While there are no free lunches on the stock market, and NG does face the thorny issue of capex investing for a carbon-free future, it looks like a terrific option for those looking for ‘come rain or shine’ income in their ISA. As such, it’s a stock I expect to own when I want a more income-focused portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

