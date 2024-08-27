Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 11 FTSE 100 shares that will trade ex-dividend in September

11 FTSE 100 shares that will trade ex-dividend in September

Next month, these 11 stocks listed in the FTSE 100 index will start trading without the right to the next dividend payments.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Stack of one pound coins falling over

Image source: Getty Images

As the FTSE earnings season winds down, shareholders can now look forward to receiving the dividends that firms have declared. Happy days.

As these payouts were announced, each came with a critical date: the ‘ex-dividend’ date. The term literally means ‘without dividend’. It marks the point (usually a Thursday) when the stock begins trading without the value of the next dividend included in its price.

As such, it’s typical for a stock’s price to fall by approximately the amount of the dividend on the day. So, when a stock goes ex-dividend, the buyer of the stock will not receive the upcoming payment. The dividend goes to the seller of the stock.

This is standard practice and nothing to worry about. Indeed, for stocks with low yields, this decrease might be so minimal that it’s barely noticeable.

FTSE 100 shares going ex-dividend

A total of 11 Footsie shares go ex-dividend in September. They are:

CompanyEx-Dividend DatePayment Date
DS Smith5 September4 October
Croda International5 September8 October
International Consolidated  Airlines5 September9 September
Aviva5 September17 October
Admiral5 September4 October
Antofagasta5 September30 September
Endeavour Mining12 September10 October
Intertek12 September8 October
Unite19 September1 November
British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS)26 September1 November
Rightmove26 September25 October

These are interim dividends except those from packaging firm DS Smith and British American Tobacco.

While future dividends can never be guaranteed, these particular ones have been approved and are scheduled to be paid.

Mouthwatering yield

Unlike the typical twice-yearly dividend schedule, British American Tobacco pays out every quarter, which makes it rare in the FTSE 100. The dividend to be dished out on 1 November will be 58.8p per share.

At the current share price of 2,777p, the dividend yield stands at a whopping 8.4%. Even better, analysts expect the payout to climb next year, resulting in a forward yield of 9%.

The tobacco giant has a multi-decade track record of raising the dividend for shareholders.

High-yield passive income

However, it should be said that the yield is so high for a reason. Investors are taking on a myriad of risks, from stricter tobacco regulations to declining cigarette sales in some developed countries.

In emerging markets, where smoking rates are still relatively high, competition is fierce and profit margins can be lower. Meanwhile, its flagship vaping brand Vuse is facing pressure from illicit alternatives.

Despite these challenges, the company continues to generate significant cash flows. In the six months to the end of June, it generated about £3bn in free cash flow, which was enough to cover the big dividends.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share came in at 169p, beating analyst expectations for 166p.

British American Tobacco owns Lucky Strike, which is growing volume while maintaining its position as the fastest growing cigarette brand in the US (an otherwise declining market).

To diversify away from cigarettes, the company continues to build its non-smoking division. Revenue there grew 7.4% to £1.7bn in H1. Both Vuse and Velo (its nicotine pouch brand) are profitable, while smokeless brands now account for 17.9% of group revenue.

The stock is ultra-cheap, trading at just 7.6 times forecast earnings. That’s lower than both the FTSE 100 average and US tobacco rivals.

Therefore, it’s good to see the company buying back shares. It will repurchase £700m worth in 2024 then £900m in 2025.

If that dividend forecast proves accurate, it means investors could expect just over £1,000 in passive income each year from a £11,500 investment. Nice.

I’d buy the stock today for high-yield dividends if I didn’t already own it.

Ben McPoland has positions in Aviva Plc and British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group Plc, British American Tobacco P.l.c., Croda International Plc, DS Smith, Intertek Group Plc, and Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

