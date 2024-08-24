Member Login
Looking for value stocks? This FTSE 100 giant seems like a buy to me

This Fool is always on the hunt for value stocks which could grow over the long term, but a giant of the FTSE 100 could well be one of my favourites.

Gordon Best
Gordon is a freelance investment writer for The Motley Fool UK. With a degree in civil engineering, he also works in Strategic Consulting, and runs a financial education company.
Image source: NatWest Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As Fools, we’re always on the hunt for cracking value opportunities in the market. One company that’s recently caught my eye is NatWest (LSE:NWG), the FTSE 100 banking behemoth. After crunching the numbers, I reckon the banking giant could be a tempting morsel for us value-hungry investors. Here’s why I’m considering adding it to my portfolio.

A bargain in plain sight?

Over the past year, the shares have been on a tear, soaring 63%. That’s not just beating competitors in the UK banking sector, up an average of 18.8%, it’s absolutely trouncing them. While we Fools know past performance doesn’t guarantee future results, this impressive showing suggests management might have found its mojo after an uncertain few years.

A discounted cash flow (DCF) suggests the shares are trading at a whopping 55.8% discount to estimates of its fair value. Although it’s not a guarantee any time soon, that’s the kind of number that makes value investors like myself sit up and take notice.

With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 6.8 times, the company also looks pretty cheap compared to the broader market, and many of its banking rivals. And let’s not forget the price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.8 times. When a P/B dips below one, it often means the market’s valuing it at less than the book value of its assets. While we need to tread carefully with bank valuations, due to the complexity of the sector, this low P/B ratio certainly gets me thinking.

The recent financial results have been impressive. In its second-quarter 2024 earnings report, the bank pulled a rabbit out of the hat by beating expectations on both earnings per share and revenues. This shows the underlying business is firing on all cylinders.

Over the trailing 12 months, the business raked in earnings of £4.19bn on revenues of £13.75bn. With a net profit margin of 30.44%, it’s clear management knows how to turn a pretty penny for its shareholders.

Healthy dividend

For us dividend-lovers, the business is serving up a yield of 4.9%. With a payout ratio of 37%, the dividend looks well-covered, leaving plenty of room for potential future increases.

However, let’s not get carried away, Fools. The dividend history has been about as unpredictable as British weather. History has shown us that banking dividends can be a roller-coaster ride, especially when the economy takes a tumble.

Risks on the horizon

So, let’s not get too carried away. Every investment comes with risks, and NatWest is no exception. Analysts are forecasting earnings to dip by an average of 1.1% per year for the next three years. That potential earnings wobble could put the squeeze on the shares and dividends if it comes to pass.

And let’s not forget, banks are as cyclical as the seasons. Any major economic downturn could give the company a nasty bruising.

Ticks the boxes for me

Despite these bumps in the road, I reckon NatWest could be a tasty addition to my Foolish portfolio. The combo of a bargain valuation, solid financials, and a dividend that could make my wallet smile is mighty tempting.

For Fools willing to ride out some cyclical waves and potentially uneven growth, this FTSE 100 giant of the banking world could be worth a closer look. I’ll be adding shares at the next opportunity.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Gordon Best has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

