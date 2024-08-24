Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Lloyds isn’t the only FTSE 100 stock I’d consider buying for lasting passive income

Lloyds isn’t the only FTSE 100 stock I’d consider buying for lasting passive income

Roland Head highlights a dividend stock with a 7% yield he’d consider to target a reliable passive income when he’s next seeking shares to buy.

Posted by
Roland Head
Roland is an experienced investment writer and analyst with a particular focus on dividend investing and value opportunities. He's been writing for the Motley Fool since 2012 and also contributes to other UK investor platforms, such as Stockopedia. Roland holds the CFA UK Investment Management Certificate (IMC) and has passed the CFA Level 1 exam. A keen private investor, he also runs an internet business.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One of my main investing goals is to build a portfolio of stocks that provide a lasting passive income. By focusing on quality businesses with reliable dividends, I hope to enjoy a rising income stream many years after I stop full-time work.

If my investments perform really well, I may even be able to retire early, although there’s no guarantee of this. And one company I would consider holding in my dividend portfolio for my journey is FTSE 100 bank Lloyds.

Safe but dull?

This high street stalwart’s the UK’s largest mortgage lender. Its business model’s built around simply taking deposits and lending them to consumers and businesses.

I like Lloyds’ simplicity compared to some other UK banks. It only operates in the UK and stays clear of investment banking, where profits can be less predictable.

However, the reality is that big banks haven’t always been great investments. Although tougher regulations since 2008 have made UK banks safer than they used to be, they’re also less profitable.

On balance, I think there are also other attractive income opportunities elsewhere in the FTSE 100.

A tasty 7% dividend yield

One high-yield stock on my radar is insurance group Aviva (LSE: AV.). Shares in this £13bn group currently offer a 7% dividend yield. That could make a useful contribution to my income goals.

The company’s guidance is for the cash cost of the dividend to rise by a “mid-single digit” percentage each year. According to the latest broker forecasts, City analysts expect Aviva’s dividend to rise by at least 7% a year in 2024 through 2026.

Based on these estimates, the income yield on an investment in Aviva shares today could rise to 8.3% in 2026. That’s tempting.

What should I be worried about?

Admittedly, Aviva’s dividend history isn’t perfect. Under previous management, the company’s been forced to cut its payout three times in the last 20 years, most recently in 2019.

Like banking, insurance is also a highly regulated business with complex accounting. For a private investor like me, it may be hard to spot problems in advance. On the other hand, this business is closely followed by City experts and is a much simpler business than it was a few years ago.

Since taking charge in 2020, CEO Amanda Blanc has sold off many of Aviva’s overseas operations. This has streamlined the business so it’s focused on market-leading operations in the UK, Canada and Ireland. Profitability’s improved.

Reliable forecasts

One final attraction for me is that Blanc’s consistently met the financial targets she’s set for the business. Debt’s been reduced in line with her previous guidance. The dividend’s increasing as expected. Operating profit’s also up.

I place a lot of importance on companies delivering what they promise. In my experience, it’s one of the best ways to gauge the quality of a management team. Can they do what they say they’ll do?

Aviva shares currently trade on 10 times 2024 forecast earnings, with a 7% dividend yield. I reckon that’s a reasonable valuation. I’d be happy to add the shares to my portfolio today, if I had the cash and was looking for a new financial stock to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Looking for value stocks? This FTSE 100 giant seems like a buy to me

| Gordon Best

This Fool is always on the hunt for value stocks which could grow over the long term, but a giant…

Read more »

A senior woman sits up on the exam table at a doctors appointment. She is dressed casually in a blue sweater and has a smile on her face as she glances at the doctor. Her female doctor is wearing a white lab coat and seated in front of her as she takes notes on a tablet.
Investing Articles

Is it time for me to buy this rallying FTSE 100 stock? Bank of America thinks so!

| Mark David Hartley

Major brokers are getting excited about this troubled FTSE 100 stock. I decided to find out what the fuss is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This REIT is my top way to generate cash flow from the UK stock market

| Oliver Rodzianko

This Fool says Safestore is his top choice for generating cash flow from the UK stock market. It's cleverly positioned…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

With a spare £830, here’s how I’d start buying shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he'd start buying shares now with under £1,000 to invest, based on what he's learnt from…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much do I need to put in FTSE 100 shares to stop working and live off the passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Living off the passive income stream earned from stocks means buying a diversified basket of carefully-chosen FTSE 100 shares.

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

£70-a-week passive income in 7 steps? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

This writer likes real action more than mere dreams when it comes to earning passive income. Here are some practical…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why this unloved FTSE 250 stock could turn 55p into at least £1

| Roland Head

This FTSE 250 share's fallen 33% in August after a takeover bid fell through. But Roland Head explains why he…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 95%, is this FTSE household name set to explode like the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones reckons it's too late to make a killing on the Rolls-Royce share price but wonders if this FTSE…

Read more »