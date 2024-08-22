Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 2,941 shares of this FTSE 100 stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

I’d buy 2,941 shares of this FTSE 100 stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

The Aviva share price has had a cracking 12 months. But even after that, its yield still makes it one of my top passive income stocks.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Older couple walking in park

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When I look at the London stock market today, what I see mostly is a potential passive income gold mine.

The Footsie is packed full of companies that generate bags of cash. And, for some reason, the market often has them on much lower valuations than similar US-listed stocks.

Some great high-yield stocks have risen in price over the past year. And that means they’re not such big bargains as they might have been a year ago.

But if a stock is only very cheap today, rather than stupidly cheap last year? In my books, that’s still a great reason to consider buying.

Long-term favourite

Today I’m looking at one of my top long-term holdings. It’s the the largest multi-line insurance company in the UK, Aviva (LSE: AV.).

And just look at the chart below to see how the stock has come back in the past 12 months.

Even after that ride though, the forecast dividend yield is still up at 6.8%.

Even if the share price doesn’t gain another penny, that dividend alone should be enough to come close to the UK stock market’s long-term annual returns.

Now, that does bring up the first risk we have to face with an investment like this. Unlike Cash ISA interest, share dividends are not guaranteed.

Should something bad happen, that hoped-for 6.8% yield could evaporate. Remember the financial crash of 2008, and then the pandemic crash of 2020? We won’t forget them in a hurry.

In the clear yet?

Though the financial sector has made leaps and bounds this year, the UK economy is very much not out of the woods. Interest rates are still high, and inflation blipped back up a bit in July to 2.2%.

Aviva is in a volatile, cyclical, business too. So I would absolutely expect ups and downs over the years, more so than the market in general.

But I’ve been following the insurance sector for decades now, and buying and holding shares. To my mind, it’s possibly one of the best businesses to be in for long-term passive income. But investors do need to expect short-term dry spells sometimes.

For anyone with a similar outlook to me, I really think Aviva is worth considering.

How much?

So, we have a 6.8% dividend yield. And I want to pocket £1,000 a year. For that, I’d need a pot of £14,700. On the share price as I’m writing, that’s 2,941 Aviva shares.

I don’t have that many yet, but I’m getting there. And if I keep reinvesting the dividends I get from that fat yield each year into new shares, I don’t think I’ll be far away.

Now, £1,000 per year isn’t a lot. But it’s only one stock in my passive income portfolio. To cope with possible future sector problems, I make diversification a key priority.

And I won’t need that many different stocks earning £1,000 per year to add a tidy little sum to my pension plans.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Market Movers

Huge news for this FTSE stock: here’s what I think happens now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a popular FTSE 100 stock has jumped higher today and why the change in mood could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How many Lloyds shares would I have to buy to give up work and retire on the income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a big fan of Lloyds shares and now he's wondering whether he could fund his entire retirement…

Read more »

Market Movers

The Watkin Jones share price fell 32% yesterday! Should I buy the penny stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the sharp move lower in this penny stock, with a poor trading update giving investors some cause…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With earnings up almost 75%, this FTSE 250 company looks like a stock to consider now

| Kevin Godbold

After strong full-year results and a positive outlook statement, this FTSE 250 stock may need to catch up with the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 8% in a week! Is the BT share price dip an unmissable buying opportunity?

| Harvey Jones

The BT share price is up sharply one week, then down the next. Harvey Jones has been watching avidly. Is…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Rolls-Royce shares in 2024 and 2025!

| James Beard

Rolls-Royce shares used to offer generous levels of passive income. Our writer considers whether this will be the case in…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

25% yield — and possibly more! Can this dividend share really deliver?

| Christopher Ruane

This dividend share already has a mammoth yield. Now it's announced an ambition to spend even more on payouts. Our…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 250 construction giant set to soar on a new housebuilding boom?

| Simon Watkins

I think the government's major housing initiative could power FTSE 250 mega-builder Persimmon’s shares much higher.

Read more »