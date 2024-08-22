Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Market Movers » Huge news for this FTSE stock: here’s what I think happens now

Huge news for this FTSE stock: here’s what I think happens now

Jon Smith explains why a popular FTSE 100 stock has jumped higher today and why the change in mood could spell out further gains.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Today (22 August) saw the release of quarterly results for JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD). The FTSE stock is up almost 9% in trading so far today, showing the positive reaction to the news. Yet even with the move today, the stock is still down 6% over the past year. Here’s where I think it could go over the coming year.

The results

Let’s digest the news that came out today. The business beat expectations in several areas, showing a clear bounce back in demand. This is huge, as the previous quarter’s results from May showed falling sales and a rather gloomy outlook. Let’s also not forget that back in January, the stock fell by 28% in a week following a profit warning.

Fast forward to now and the picture looks different. Like-for-like group sales increased by 2.4%, with organic sales growth of 8.3% in the second quarter. The business also opened 85 new stores during the period, with the acquisition of Hibbett finally done.

The confirmation of the done deal provides an exciting outlook for shareholders. The 1,179 stores in the US that JD Sports will now control provides a huge expansion potential and one that could deliver some serious financial benefits.

The fact that North America is in focus comes at a good time, as within the group it’s the best performing area. In fact, the regional 13.7% organic sales growth for the quarter helped to offset the slightly disappointing 1.2% growth from the UK market.

The direction from here

Despite the (almost surprisingly) good financial results, there was some caution associated with the news. The update noted that “the global macro environment remains volatile and so we continue to be cautious on our outlook for the rest of the year”.

Certainly, more time is needed to be able to see whether customers are sustainably spending and if demand can remain high. Yet the growth in the US provides more diversified spread of revenue for the group going forward. This means that weakness from one part of the world can be balanced out from the US or another area.

The expectation for adjusted profit before tax is now £955m to £1,035m. Headline profit before tax from last year was £991m. So it’s clear to me that the business isn’t struggling as much as some painted it to be earlier this year.

Thanks to the results today, I think more investors will feel comfortable in buying the stock as a growth share for the future.

Optimism in the air

The risk is that this was just a blip, and that later this year we’ll see sales slowing down. This could negatively impact the share price, but I don’t think it’ll be severe. After all, the price-to-earnings ratio is currently 10.58, which is what I would call a fair value. The stock isn’t trading at a premium based on lofty investor expectations.

Pulling this all together, I’m seriously considering adding the stock to my portfolio after the big news today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Market Movers

Market Movers

The Watkin Jones share price fell 32% yesterday! Should I buy the penny stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the sharp move lower in this penny stock, with a poor trading update giving investors some cause…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My favourite FTSE share is up 110% but still dirt cheap with a P/E of 7.7!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is happy he added this FTSE share to his portfolio last year, just in time to enjoy its…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

As revenues surge, is the ITM share price a bargain to seize?

| Christopher Ruane

Hydrogen energy specialist ITM Power more than tripled sales revenues last year. Will our writer consider acting as the share…

Read more »

Investing Articles

AstraZeneca hits £200bn as its share price soars. Can I afford to miss out?

| Alan Oscroft

The AstraZeneca share price is up 17% so far this year. But now the firm has broken the £200bn barrier,…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Aviva’s share price drops despite forecast-beating results! Time to buy?

| Royston Wild

Aviva's share price has fallen despite broad sales growth and a big jump in profits. Is now the time for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The latest Aviva dividend increase grabbed my attention!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane ix excited by the latest growth in the Aviva dividend and considers whether he ought to add the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The BT share price soars 6%+ as Bharti becomes its largest shareholder! Time for me to invest?

| Royston Wild

BT's share price has risen by a third in the past six months. While I love a good recovery stock,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Hargreaves Lansdown share price jumps as £5.4bn takeover is agreed

| Charlie Keough

The Hargreaves Lansdown share price has spiked in morning trading following the announcement of a £5.4bn takeover by private equity.

Read more »