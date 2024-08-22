Member Login
Down 8% in a week! Is the BT share price dip an unmissable buying opportunity?

Down 8% in a week! Is the BT share price dip an unmissable buying opportunity?

The BT share price is up sharply one week, then down the next. Harvey Jones has been watching avidly. Is this his chance to buy?

Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BT (LSE: BT) share price has been much on my mind lately. Yes, I should definitely get out more, but in my defence there’s a lot going on.

I can’t be the only one overthinking this stock. BT Group is a big FTSE 100 blue-chip that has suffered a tragic fall from grace. As Hamlet said: “When sorrows come, they come not single spies but in battalions.”

BT has been crushed by a whole army of problems, including falling revenues in its traditional fixed-line business, shrinking margins in a highly competitive market, and a 2017 Italian accounting scandal that cost it £530m.

FTSE 100 faller

Tight regulation, a massive debt pile and huge pension scheme deficit didn’t help. Management also spent a fortune building broadband infrastructure and splashed another £12bn on mobile network operator EE. Peak to trough, BT shares crashed by three-quarters. Lately though, its sorrows appeared to be easing.

CEO Allison Kirkby has been slashing costs and plans to reduce BT’s workforce by up to 55,000 by 2030, helped by AI. Its costly full-fibre broadband rollout has hit an “inflection point”, in her words, as capex eases while revenue streams have grown. Even the pension deficit seems to have stabilised.

Reported full-year 2024 revenue rose a mere 1% to £20.8bn. And reported profit before tax plunged 31% to £1.2bn, due to impairment of goodwill and other one-offs. Its net debt pile climbed by £600m to £19.5bn, due to scheduled pension contributions. It’s not out of the woods yet.

Dividend growth potential

Normalised free cash flow dipped 4% but was still healthy at £1.3bn. This allowed Kirkby to hike the dividend 3.9% to 8p per share. Cash flow is forecast to hit £1.5bn in 2025 and £3bn by the end of the decade. BT is forecast yield to 6.05% in 2025, and 6.19% in 2026.

Its shares got a shot in the arm on 12 August after Indian conglomerate Bharti Enterprises took a 24.5% stake. The shares jumped 8% but crashed 8% on 20 August as news broke that TV provider Sky will offer its broadband via alt-net provider CityFibre’s full-fibre network. This wiped £1bn off BT’s market cap in a day although they’re still up 20.5% over 12 months.

Poor old BT. Openreach is available at 15m premises while CityFibre has just 3.8m, but these include remote rural areas that BT is yet to reach.

It’s a harsh reminder of just how competitive this market is. As if BT needed one. Openreach lost a record 200,000 customers to rivals in the first quarter of this year. That scares me.

BT shares look decent value trading at 7.29 times earnings but clearly remain volatile. Kirkby faces a ding-dong battle and I wonder whether she has overstated the ability of AI to replace thousands of human staff. BT’s sorrows may not be over yet. I’m still fascinated by the potential here, but this latest blow has made me focus on its weakness. I’ll watch from the sidelines for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

