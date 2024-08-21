Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Undervalued by over 60%? This looks the cheapest major FTSE bank to me!

Undervalued by over 60%? This looks the cheapest major FTSE bank to me!

This FTSE bank looks the most undervalued of all its principal UK competitors to me, especially after posting very strong H1 results recently.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

All the major banks in the FTSE 100 are significantly undervalued, in my view.

This partly results from enduring pessimism over their long-term prospects following the 2016 Brexit vote. It may also reflect the mini-financial crisis in March/April 2023 that stirred memories of the 2007 catastrophe.

And another reason could be the prospect of shrinking net interest margins (NIM) as UK interest rates fall. The NIM is the difference between the rate charged on bank loans compared to deposits.  

Of these factors, I think only the last one is justified and it remains the key risk for the bank.

As for the other two, UK banks hugely bolstered their capital buffers after the 2007 crisis. And this left them perfectly able to withstand the fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse failures last year.

This all provides superb value opportunities in the sector, including Standard Chartered (LSE: STAN).

The most undervalued of them all?

The best way to ascertain the fair value of any share is the discounted cash flow (DCF) method, in my experience.

Using other analysts’ figures and my own, DCF analysis shows all the major FTSE 100 banks to be undervalued by over 50%!

Lloyds is undervalued the least at a 51% value gap. NatWest is at 55%, HSBC at 60%, and Barclays at 63%.

Top of the list – at 66% undervalued – is Standard Chartered.

Therefore, a fair value for its shares would be £22.12, against the current £7.52. Given the vagaries of the market, of course, they could go lower or higher than that.

Strong growth outlook?

H1 2024 results released on 30 July showed its operating income jumped 11% to $9.958bn, from $8.951bn in H1 2023. This helped power a 20% lift in profit before tax to $3.957bn.

Profit attributable to shareholders increased 21%, to $2.567bn, with the bank’s return on equity rising 2% to 14%.

Interestingly, its overall NIM increased by 0.18% over the period, despite the decline in rates in the UK. This is due to higher interest rates still prevailing in other countries in which it operates. 

Consensus analysts’ estimates are now that its earnings will grow 11.7% a year to end-2026. Earnings per share are expected to increase 14.5% a year to then.

Will I buy the stock?

I already have two holdings in the UK bank sector – HSBC, and NatWest. Aside from the extreme undervaluation they have in common with Standard Chartered, they also offer a notably higher yield.

HSBC’s payout is 7.4% at present, and NatWest’s is 4.9%. Last year, Standard Chartered paid a total dividend of 27 cents (21p), giving a current yield of only 2.8%.

I am focused now on stocks that pay high dividends, aged over 50 as I am. So, this additional bank is not for me.

However, if I were 10 years younger, I would buy the shares today for their extreme undervaluation and strong growth prospects.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Simon Watkins has positions in HSBC Holdings and NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

These insiders reckon Raspberry Pi is a value stock full of potential. Are they right?

| James Beard

Some in the know believe this is a value stock that will provide big returns in the long run. Our…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

As BP’s share price drops 23%, despite strong Q2 results and a higher dividend, should I buy more?

| Simon Watkins

BP’s falling share price makes it look even more undervalued to me than it did before, supported by a refocus…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

3 reasons the Persimmon share price could keep rising

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Persimmon share price has risen around 70% over the last year. But with interest rates coming down, there could…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £20k in a freshly-minted Stocks and Shares ISA

| Mark David Hartley

Our writer outlines a potential strategy for a new Stocks and Shares ISA and then picks a standout FTSE stock…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Here are 3 of my favourite FTSE 250 dividend stocks for passive income

| Mark David Hartley

The FTSE 250 is full of excellent UK companies offering attractive dividend yields. These are three of this Fool's best…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to buy before September [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks I own recently paid out! Here’s why I’d love to buy more shares

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor just received returns from these dividend stocks in her portfolio. She explains why she’d buy further shares to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks are near their 52-week lows. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

I don't expect to see many recoveries in the style of Rolls-Royce, but these FTSE 100 companies are down and…

Read more »