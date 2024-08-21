Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » My favourite FTSE share is up 110% but still dirt cheap with a P/E of 7.7!

My favourite FTSE share is up 110% but still dirt cheap with a P/E of 7.7!

Harvey Jones is happy he added this FTSE share to his portfolio last year, just in time to enjoy its recovery. There’s more good news today.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Costain Group (LSE: COST) is rapidly turning into my favourite FTSE share of all. It’s more than doubled in value over the last year and jumped another 4% this morning (21 August) after publishing upbeat first-half results.

The smart infrastructure specialist has given investors a bumpy ride in the past. It was swept up in the wider volatility surrounding the outsourcing sector, which sank Carillion in 2018.

Small-cap growth share

The Costain share price then crashed more than 80% in 2020 as the pandemic disrupted operations and hit profitability. But other problems were self-inflicted. Costain lost £90m following adjustments to its Peterborough & Huntingdon and A465 contracts, plus other exceptional items.

Now it’s going from strength to strength, with its shares up 110.22% over the last 12 months. I bought them on 29 November last year, and I’m personally up 60%, including dividends. It’s one of my star performers.

Costain has just posted an 8.7% increase in adjusting operating profits to £16.3m for the six months to 30 June. This was driven by an “improved performance in Transportation resulting from a better margin mix derived from our contracts, and increased volumes,” it said.

Adjusted operating margins jumped 20 basis points to 2.5%. Costain expects these to hit 3.5% in 2024 and 4.5% in 2025. They’re still wafer thin, in my view, but at least they’re getting wider (assuming it hits those targets).

First-half revenues actually fell 3.8% to £639.3m, largely due to the completion of certain projects, including the main works at Gatwick station.

Yet the group’s forward work position is now “very healthy” at £4.3bn, following contract wins across all sectors, CEO Alex Vaughan said. He was sufficiently bullish to announce a £10m share buyback, starting with immediate effect. Given that Costain’s market cap is just over £273m, that’s a relatively big deal.

Dividend income too

Costain’s revenues will always ebb and flow, depending on when it’s awarded contracts, and when it completes them. However, that bumper order book gives investors pretty good visibility on future revenues.

The group also remains vulnerable to macro forces such as the state of the economy and government finances. Money is tight, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves recently axing some infrastructure products.

Costain shares still look cheap trading at 7.75 times earnings, despite that long run. Better still, its net cash balance has grown to £166m. That’s just over 60% of its market value, which adds a layer of security.

It earns interest on that cash, which along with its profit increase helped lift adjusted earnings per share 27.3% to 5.6p. The downside is interest payments will inevitably fall as the Bank of England cuts base rates.

The forecast 1.5% yield isn’t earth shattering, but it’s still pretty good given recent share price performance. Shareholder payments are covered 9.1 times by forward earnings, giving plenty of scope for progression.

I’m happy to hold Costain in my self-invested personal pension (SIPP). I expect it to remain a favourite for some time to come.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Costain Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

These insiders reckon Raspberry Pi is a value stock full of potential. Are they right?

| James Beard

Some in the know believe this is a value stock that will provide big returns in the long run. Our…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

As BP’s share price drops 23%, despite strong Q2 results and a higher dividend, should I buy more?

| Simon Watkins

BP’s falling share price makes it look even more undervalued to me than it did before, supported by a refocus…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

3 reasons the Persimmon share price could keep rising

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Persimmon share price has risen around 70% over the last year. But with interest rates coming down, there could…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £20k in a freshly-minted Stocks and Shares ISA

| Mark David Hartley

Our writer outlines a potential strategy for a new Stocks and Shares ISA and then picks a standout FTSE stock…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Undervalued by over 60%? This looks the cheapest major FTSE bank to me!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE bank looks the most undervalued of all its principal UK competitors to me, especially after posting very strong…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Here are 3 of my favourite FTSE 250 dividend stocks for passive income

| Mark David Hartley

The FTSE 250 is full of excellent UK companies offering attractive dividend yields. These are three of this Fool's best…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to buy before September [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks I own recently paid out! Here’s why I’d love to buy more shares

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor just received returns from these dividend stocks in her portfolio. She explains why she’d buy further shares to…

Read more »