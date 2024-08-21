Here’s how our writer would approach the challenge of creating a second income through investing in UK shares.

£15K in the bank? That could turn into a second income worth £20K annually

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Investing in dividend stocks through the correct vehicle, and following some careful steps, could help me unlock a second income stream.

Let me explain how I would go about it.

Steps I’d follow

As I’m aiming for dividends to build wealth, a Stocks and Shares ISA makes the most sense as my vehicle of choice. This is because of the favourable tax implications. Plus, the £20K allowance is quite generous.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Next, I need to pick the best stocks with maximum chances of returns. I want to ensure the best chances of regular returns today, as well as future payments too. One thing I’ll look at is a firm’s balance sheet, as well as reviewing past track records. However, I do understand that past performance isn’t a guarantee of the future.

Finally, I’d want to diversify my pot. I believe approximately 10 stocks could help me achieve my aim.

Let’s say I have £15K ready to put to work and get me started. If I also invest £250 per month, for 25 years, aiming for a return of 8%, I’d be left with £347,859. At that point, I’d draw down 6% annually, which would leave me with just over £20K to spend on whatever my heart desires.

It’s worth remembering that dividends are never guaranteed. Plus, I might not achieve the 8% yield I’m aiming for. If this happens, I’d be left with less money to draw down and spend as part of my additional income stream. Finally, all individual stocks come with risks that could hurt earnings and payouts.

Stock pick example

If I was following this plan today, Land Securities Group (LSE: LAND) is the type of stock I reckon could help.

Often referred to as Landsec, the business is set up as a real estate investment trust (REIT). It invests in, and makes money from, income-producing property. Plus, REITs must return 90% of profits to shareholders, making them attractive dividend shares to investors like me.

One of the aspects I like about Landsec is its diverse assets. Many REITs specialise in one type of property. However, Landsec has a range across many sectors, including commercial, office, leisure, and more. Diversification is a great way to mitigate risk.

From a returns perspective, a dividend yield of 6.6% would go a long way in helping me achieve my aims of an additional income.

However, from a bearish view, I’m conscious of a couple of risks that could hurt the stock and returns. Debt on its balance sheet is something I’ll keep an eye on. The other is the changing demand for commercial property. For example, office space demand has fallen since the pandemic and home working trends. Landsec will need to find a way to pivot and adapt to this, or risk earnings falling.

Overall, as one of the biggest property businesses in the UK, with a £12bn portfolio, an attractive level of return, Landsec shares looks like a decent investment to me.