Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » These FTSE 100 stocks are near their 52-week lows. Time to buy?

These FTSE 100 stocks are near their 52-week lows. Time to buy?

I don’t expect to see many recoveries in the style of Rolls-Royce, but these FTSE 100 companies are down and could be on the way back.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 hospitality firm Whitbread (LSE: WTB) saw its share price fall to a 52-week low of 2,723p on 5 August.

It’s back up a bit as I write, to 2,810p. But that’s still a 23% fall year to date, about the same as its five-year drop.

The reasons behind the fall seem clear enough. A pandemic followed by soaring inflation can make hotels, restaurants, and leisure facilities a lot less attractive to people with less cash in their pockets.

Cheap shares?

I’m not the only one who thinks the shares look cheap now, though. The company, which owns Premier Inn, does too. It’s been on a share buyback spree for much of the year.

The latest update in June showed little change in the UK, but sales in Germany were back to growth. And CEO Dominic Paul even spoke of growing the firm’s UK room count by 3,500.

Analysts expect earnings before tax to grow by more than 40% between 2024 and 2027. And that could send the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio down under 11 by then.

Uncertain outlook

With the uncertainties around the leisure business, that might make the stock look fully-valued at the moment. Net debt, of £298m at the last year-end, could do with coming down too.

And I could see some volatility ahead, as it can be hard to get investor sentiment back behind a stock like this.

But with the Whitbread share price so depressed now, I think it should be one to consider for long-term value investors.

Back to growth

My next pick, Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LSE: SPX), has hit its 52-week low on the very day I’m writing, 20 August. At 7,340p, that’s a 30% fall so far in 2024.

The name doesn’t exactly trip off the tongue. But the company is big in pumps, industrial control systems, and a range of similar equipment.

And since the pandemic, we’ve seen what was once a growth stock favourite come off the rails a bit.

This is another where forecasts show earnings returning to growth. In this case, analysts have earnings before tax rising 40% between 2023 and 2026.

High valuation?

I do think the Spirax-Sarco valuation has been too high in the past, and its growth premium was perhaps a bit overheated.

And right now, I’d still say it’s by no means screaming cheap. Not with a P/E that, though falling, could still be up around 23 on 2026 forecasts.

So it’s not on my shortlist to buy right now. But it is one I want to keep a longer-term eye on. And I think there might be some nice buying opportunities in the not-too-distant future.

Other lows

It surprises me to see Reckitt Benckiser not far up from the 52-week low it set in July. At the time of writing, it’s down 22% on the year so far, and 31% over five years.

We’re looking at forecast P/Es of 12-14 in the next few years, close to the long-term FTSE 100 average.

For a company in such a vital consumer brands market, I think this is worth a deeper dive. But that’ll be for another day.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks I own recently paid out! Here’s why I’d love to buy more shares

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor just received returns from these dividend stocks in her portfolio. She explains why she’d buy further shares to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 26% in a year, I’d buy this growth stock today, with one eye on the future!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool reckons this growth stock could be a great long-term recovery play after its share price has struggled for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Looking for value stocks? This FTSE banking gem looks like a no-brainer buy to me!

| Sumayya Mansoor

On the lookout for value stocks, our writer explains why this FTSE 100 banking giant is hard to ignore, and…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Down 67% in a year, how low could this veteran FTSE 100 stock fall?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a well-known FTSE 100 stock might not have hit rock bottom just yet, based on a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the BT share price a great FTSE 100 bargain or is this a stock to avoid?

| Charlie Carman

New billionaire shareholders have lifted the BT share price recently, but competition risks are heating up for the FTSE 100…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
US Stock

If I’d invested £2k in this well-known S&P 500 stock 20 years ago, I’d now have around £220k!

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This S&P 500 technology stock’s generated life-changing wealth for investors over the last 20 years. Is it still worth buying…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Dividend Shares

Monthly dividend stocks? Here’s how I could bank a frequent second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he can build a second income that pays him on a monthly basis via a couple…

Read more »

Investing Articles

4 reasons I’ve just bought more Rolls-Royce shares for my ISA

| Ben McPoland

This investor in Rolls-Royce shares was so impressed by the FTSE 100 company's recent H1 results that he added to…

Read more »