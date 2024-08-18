Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 189% so is now the perfect time to sell my favourite FTSE 100 stock?

Up 189% so is now the perfect time to sell my favourite FTSE 100 stock?

Harvey Jones loves private equity trust 3i Group, which has been his favourite FTSE 100 stock for years. But he has one oversized worry.

Posted by Harvey Jones Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Global private equity and infrastructure investment manager 3i Group (LSE: IIII) is the most successful FTSE 100 stock in my self-invested personal pension (SIPP).

It’s one of the first shares I bought after taking charge of three legacy company pensions last summer. I invested £2k in August, October and November. Today my stake is worth almost £10k, including reinvested dividends. Over 12 months, the 3i Group share price is up almost 65%. 

This isn’t a flash in the pan. It’s up 193% over five years. Only Frasers Group (269%) and Diploma (197%) have done better. I’m thrilled but now I’m wondering whether to take the money and run. Or rather, reinvest it.

3i Group is a winner but…

I see myself as a long-term buy-and-hold investor. Selling goes against the grain. It makes even less sense when I consider 3i Group’s stellar track record, which dates back to 1945. It floated in 1994 and now manages assets worth more than £22bn.

3i is an investment trust and a rarity, in that it trades at a premium to its the underlying net value of the assets it holds. After the volatility of recent years, many trusts trade at a 30% discount or more, but it’s at a whopping 43.96% premium.

That’s a sign of success, obviously. In 2024, net asset value per share rose almost 20% to 2,085p, despite a 33p per share foreign exchange loss.

Its private equity business delivered a 25% gross investment return of £4.059bn, albeit down on the previous year’s 40% increase. Now here’s my concern. That return was mostly driven by the performance of its biggest holding by far, Dutch discount retailer Action Group.

3i took a 45% equity stake in 2011 for a mere £134m. Today, Action is Europe’s fastest-growing non-food discount retailer with more than 2,300 stores and €8bn of annual revenues. 2024 was another very strong year as 3i pocketed value growth of £3.61bn, dividends of £375m and a further £762m via a pro-rata share redemption.

Sell my winner

Action’s storming success offset softer performance from other portfolio holdings, which are “working through adverse phases of their market cycles”. 3i’s infrastructure business also floundered. It looks like a one-trick pony.

It doesn’t want to let go of Action. In fact, it increased its equity stake from 54.8% to 57.6% in the latest first quarter. And why not? Q1 earnings rose another 23% to €843m, although 9% sales growth was down from 22% year on year. It’s still rolling out stores but inevitably at a slower pace.

Action is now 72% of 3i’s entire private equity portfolio. I’m making an expensive play on a single European discount retailer whose growth will inevitably slow.

Also, where’s the exit strategy? Private equity companies have struggled to find buyers amid economic uncertainty and higher interest rates. 3i has done a brilliant job with Action. That may continue for a while but the ceiling is looming. I’m planning to sell half my stake before it hits it. I can’t bear to let go of all of it, though. I owe it some loyalty.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in 3i Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

After crashing 50% are these 2 FTSE dividend heroes the best shares to buy today?

| Harvey Jones

The best shares to buy can often be found among the FTSE 100's worst performers. Has Harvey Jones uncovered a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My favourite passive income company to buy in 2024

| Gordon Best

There are plenty of ways to build a passive income, but dividend stocks are one of my favourites. Here's one…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The BT share price jumped another 5% this week. Was I wrong to sell?

| Mark David Hartley

Mark David Hartley ponders the rationale in selling his position in BT Group, as the stock’s share price notched up…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d invest £500 monthly to target a £56,400 second income for life

| Dr. James Fox

Consistently investing small sums of money in the stock market can lead to a substantial passive income. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After losing its CEO, is this S&P 500 company in trouble?

| Gordon Best

A sudden change in CEO is rarely a good sign, but this Fool thinks this S&P 500 giant is at…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £500 a month!

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers explains how he'd put some savings to work in dividend-paying stocks as a way of generating passive income.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing For Beginners

The Warren Buffett advice that’s made me money

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett’s widely regarded as the greatest stock market investor of all time. Here are three powerful pieces of advice…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Diageo shares in May 2022, here’s what I’d have now

| Stephen Wright

Investors who bought Diageo shares at a P/E ratio of 27 might have buyer’s remorse. But Stephen Wright thinks things…

Read more »