Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1,000 in Diageo shares in May 2022, here’s what I’d have now

If I’d invested £1,000 in Diageo shares in May 2022, here’s what I’d have now

Investors who bought Diageo shares at a P/E ratio of 27 might have buyer’s remorse. But Stephen Wright thinks things are different after a 35% decline.

Posted by Stephen Wright Published
| More on:
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Back in May 2022, I wrote that I was staying away from Diageo (LSE:DGE) shares. Since then, the stock’s fallen by around 35%.

This isn’t about me doing victory laps – I’ve had plenty of investments that haven’t worked out. But the recent decline in the Diageo share price makes a more important point for investors.

How much would I have?

In May that year, £1,000 would have bought me 26 Diageo shares. Today, that investment would have a market value of around £640, which isn’t a good return. 

I’d also have received dividends during that time though. The company’s distributed around £1.59 per share, which means I’d have earned another £41.29. 

Of course, I could have increased my earnings power by reinvesting the dividends along the way. But there’s no way around the fact I’d have lost money if I’d bought the stock in May 2022.

Things are different now though. I’ve been buying Diageo shares for my portfolio and I’m expecting the returns to be much better than the last couple of years.

What’s changed?

In a lot of ways, Diageo’s still the same as it was in 2022. The company still has an enviable portfolio of brands with leading products in several categories and its scale advantage remains unmatched. 

The biggest difference is valuation. When I thought the stock looked expensive, it was trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 27.

Diageo P/E ratio 2019-24


Created at TradingView

But this has fallen to around 17. In fact, that’s a big reason why the stock’s fallen over the last couple of years – earnings per share are roughly where they were. 

Diageo earnings per share 2019-24


Created at TradingView

In other words, the business is making roughly as much money as it was in 2022, but the stock’s 35% cheaper. That’s why I think it’s attractive at today’s prices.

Why’s the stock been falling?

Diageo’s lack of earnings growth has been a big problem. Investors who bought the stock at a P/E multiple of 27 were probably hoping for better.

That’s why the stock’s been falling. But the main challenges have been external ones – difficult trading conditions and shifts in foreign exchange rates.

The last 18 months have reminded investors of the risks that come with owning Diageo shares. But I think what will matter over time is the company’s intrinsic strength, which is still very much intact.

The business still has quality brands in categories with high barriers to entry. And its ability to add new products to its portfolio and expand their reach with its network is a big long-term advantage.

Investing lessons 

Paying too much for shares can lead to disappointing returns. But I think even investors who are down 35% today will do fine over time with a quality company like Diageo.

That said, I’d much rather buy the stock at today’s prices. It’s absolutely possible the share price could fall further, but at a P/E ratio of 17 it looks like much better value than it was in May 2022.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing For Beginners

The Warren Buffett advice that’s made me money

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett’s widely regarded as the greatest stock market investor of all time. Here are three powerful pieces of advice…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Are these 2 FTSE growth stocks down 33% and 48% set to go on a long bull run?

| Harvey Jones

These two FTSE 100 growth stocks have taken an absolute beating over recent years but Harvey Jones thinks they may…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock offers an index-beating 8.8% dividend yield

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100’s a great place to look for stocks with high and sustainable dividend yields. Our writer looks at…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10k to spare? Here’s how I’d use a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a £32,500 passive income one day

| Dr. James Fox

Many UK residents are yet to realise the power of investing and how it can transform our savings into a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will artificial intelligence (AI) push the Lloyds share price higher?

| Dr. James Fox

The Lloyds share price has performed well in 2024, but the bank has made headlines in recent weeks after it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My top no-brainer high-yield dividend income stock to buy in 2024

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones reckons the huge yield on offer from FTSE 100 wealth manager M&G makes this income stock irresistible.

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Here’s how much money investors could have made using a Stocks and Shares ISA if they’d started investing in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I think the Rolls-Royce share price might end 2024

| Alan Oscroft

What goes up must come down? Or keep going up? That's the dilemma we face when we look at the…

Read more »