The Lloyds share price is lagging far behind Barclays! Which bank is the better buy?

With Barclays’ growth this year more than double the Lloyds share price, our writer pits the two banks against each other.

Mark David Hartley
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m not going to sugarcoat it — Barclays (LSE: BARC) is far outperforming the Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) in terms of share price so far this year. And not by just a bit. Year-to-date (YTD), its growth is more than double that of the black horse bank.

Still, at least Lloyds is doing better than the FTSE 100, which is more than I can say for at least one other bank.

Created on TradingView.com

Bank vs bank

As a customer, I’ve long been a fan of Barclays but I wouldn’t say my faith is unwavering. There are times when the bank really tests my patience. I’m not as familiar with Lloyds but it’s an attractive stock nonetheless. 

So if I weren’t already invested in both, which would be the best pick today?

Let’s compare their financials.

Lloyds

With the mortgage market becoming increasingly competitive, Lloyds is feeling the pressure. This is its biggest money-spinner, so it needs to be on top. And since the Bank of England (BoE) cut interest rate cuts last month, things are even tougher. 

The cuts mean Lloyds’ net interest margins decreased from 3.18% to 2.94% (the difference between what it pays in interest and what it charges). Basically, it’s now earning a bit less from loans.

Plus, its 2024 first-half results weren’t spectacular. Net income was down 9% and operating expenses rose, leading to a 14% decrease in profits before tax.

But still, the bank’s low share price seems to offer good value. It has an attractive forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.9, trading at 53% below fair value based on future cash flow estimates.

Last but not least, its key value proposition: an above-average dividend yield of 5.1%.

So how does Barclays measure up?

Barclays

The Barclays share price enjoyed the biggest boost from this week’s news that the US may avoid a recession. It climbed 3.4% on Thursday while other banks closed up around 1.5%.

That brings its yearly gains up to a huge 46%, making me wonder how much more it can grow. Surprisingly, it still hasn’t out-valued its earnings, with a forward P/E ratio of only 6.3. This places it well below both Lloyds and the UK bank average of 7.3.

Several key announcements this month helped its fortunes. It increased its dividend by 7.4% and initiated a $750m share buyback programme. It also expects to complete its acquisition of Tesco Bank by November this year.

My key concern with Barclay is that the current share price may be artificially inflated. The past two years have been an economic mess, with high interest rates skewing several metrics. Further rate cuts could tip the scales against it, potentially prompting shareholders to re-evaluate their positions. 

Even after 16 years, the 2008 crisis lingers in the minds of many investors. Until the current recession jitters have been fully quashed, I remain wary of weighing too much on Barclays.

The bottom line

On the face of things, Barclays looks like its growth prospects outmatch Lloyds. But those same metrics give me pause for concern. It may promise a better return — but at what risk? 

As a well-established market leader, Lloyds feels more stable to me, if somewhat less exciting. 

So maybe holding a bit of both is the best idea after all?

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Barclays Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Tesco Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

