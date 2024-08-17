Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 5 major UK shares being bought by company directors!

5 major UK shares being bought by company directors!

Zaven Boyrazian reveals five UK shares whose insiders have been buying up massive chunks of shares. Do they know something we don’t?

Posted by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

August’s proving to be a popular month for insider activity among UK shares. Chairs, CEOs, CFOs and other directors are seemingly going on a shopping spree – some investing over £100,000 into their respective businesses.

In some cases, this capital stems from compensation packages. But in others, directors are using their own money. So which FTSE stocks are being bought by insiders? And how should investors interpret this information?

The biggest buys in August so far

Over the last fortnight, FTSE stocks have been snapped up by insiders and these are the five biggest buys so far.

CompanyInsiderPositionShares BoughtValue
Games Workshop (LSE:GAW)Kevin RountreeCEO3,654£366,900
Senior PlcIan KingChairman100,000£158,000
Wizz Air HoldingsJozsef VaradiCEO10,000£140,900
VodafoneJean-François van BoxmeerChairman62,867£45,264
Domino’s Pizza GroupIan BullSenior Independent Director10,000£29,400

Needless to say, there’s a lot of money pouring in from the C-suite of these businesses. Does that mean investors should follow these leaders and start snapping up shares as well? Let’s zoom into one firm from my portfolio, Games Workshop.

Taking a closer look

As a quick reminder, Games Workshop is the business behind the global tabletop phenomenon – Warhammer. It sells a vast collection of miniatures, paints and books as well as licensing its IP to video games and, more recently, film studios. It’s by far one of the nerdiest companies on the London Stock Exchange. But it’s produced an exceptionally addictive hobby that’s garnered enormous pricing power over the years, growing it into a £3.3bn enterprise.

Now, let’s look closer at the insider activity. CEO Kevin Rountree’s just snapped up another 3,654 shares this month, bringing his total stake to 19,048. While that’s only about 0.06% of the total number of shares outstanding, it’s a position worth just shy of £2m.

Rountree isn’t the only one shopping this month with CFO Rachel Tongue also purchasing 2,426 shares worth £245,710.

How should investors react?

Rountree and Tongue are running the business so obviously know a lot more about what’s going on than shareholders. However, it’s important to highlight these transactions weren’t executed using money from their own pockets. Instead, they’re part of their compensation packages for delivering a record performance.

Personally, I like seeing insiders with skin in the game. When they have their own wealth on the line, it encourages insiders to think more sustainably and long-term, aligning their interests with those of shareholders. But just because insiders are increasing their stake doesn’t automatically make it a terrific investment.

As much as I love this business, there’s no denying that the shares currently trade at a lofty premium. And before putting any more money in, investors need to inspect whether such premiums are worth paying. The same applies to all UK shares being snapped up by insiders right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Domino's Pizza Group Plc, Games Workshop Group Plc, Senior Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Growth Shares

I love Greggs shares. So why have I been selling this top UK stock?

| Paul Summers

Greggs shares are close to setting a new record high. But Paul Summers has been clicking the Sell button. Has…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim to grow a £20K SIPP to £599K in 30 years

| Christopher Ruane

Turning a SIPP worth £20K into one valued at over half a million pounds may be challenging -- but it's…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: still cheap, but for how long?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he thinks some FTSE 100 shares may be cheap -- or not -- and what he…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These are my top FTSE 100 picks as recession fears fade

| Mark David Hartley

With Bank of America forecasting a recession-free 2024, Mark David Hartley reconsiders some of his favourite FTSE 100 hopefuls.

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

10%+ yield! Is this the greatest income share in the FTSE 250?

| Christopher Ruane

With a double-digit dividend yield, could this FTSE 250 share be the most attractive option for our writer to add…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 passive income ideas I’d use now to target £380 a month!

| Christopher Ruane

Investing in three blue-chip FTSE 100 shares, our writer believes he could earn substantial passive income streams. Here's how.

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

I was broke and homeless. Now I earn passive income while I sleep!

| Mark David Hartley

Our writer recounts a failed business idea that cost him his life savings, and how he managed to use the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Analysts think the IAG share price could rise 38%. What should investors do?

| Stephen Wright

The IAG share price implies a price-to-earnings ratio of 4 and the business is gathering momentum. So why isn’t Stephen…

Read more »