Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1,000 in Marks and Spencer shares one year ago, here’s what I’d have today

If I’d invested £1,000 in Marks and Spencer shares one year ago, here’s what I’d have today

Marks and Spencer shares have been quite the investment over the last year. Let’s look at what a £1,000 stake would’ve turned into.

Posted by John Fieldsend Published
| More on:

Image source: M&S Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s been some 12 months for Marks and Spencer (LSE: MKS) shares. A year ago, the beloved shop was eyeing up a return to the FTSE 100 which was then swiftly granted and followed by the share price rising from 205p to 322p today, an increase that made it the Footsie’s fifth-best performer over the period. 

The share price increased by 57%, and we also have a newly reinstated dividend of 3p to factor in too. That dividend works out to less than 1% but, as one of Marks’ competitors is fond of reminding us, every little helps.

Taken together then, if I’d invested £1,000 in the shares a year ago, I’d have £1,585 today. That sounds pretty good on its own, but let’s also remember the FTSE 100 has been doing well lately and still doesn’t come close. If I’d invested £1,000 in a Footsie tracker instead, I’d have £1,101 today. 

Splendid strategy

The key to understanding this growth is also the reason why I, not an M&S shareholder at the moment, am looking at opening a position, and that’s down to its food sales. The firm has landed on a splendid strategy of still targetting the higher end of the market while also edging into the lower end with its value-priced “Remarksable” range – an impressive move even if I doubt I’ll ever be impressed by that contrived portmanteau. 

Food is dominating its trading statements too. Food revenue came in at £8.2bn for full year 2024 compared to £3.8bn in Clothing & Home. So its grocery section is becoming the exciting cornerstone of a business more known for practical if unexciting casual wear. Food volume rose 6.8% too with total revenue up 9.3%. And the number of new M&S food stores is even outpacing full-line stores.

And what’s really promising is the differing fortunes of some of its rivals in the grocery sector. Asda seems to be in crisis mode with sales continually slumping. Its chairman called the latest results “embarrassing”. I’d call them “unsurprising” given the state of the shop last time I went to an Asda.

The big two of Sainsbury’s and Tesco have both had their best years in a while and yet share prices remained mostly unmoved for the former, up 3%, and some way off the performance of M&S in the latter’s case, up 37%. 

Things to come

As for risks, the cost of living crisis might hurt the most expensive company in the sector. Yes, Marks has a value range, but it still makes for a pricey shopping basket. And inflation might have lowered but that doesn’t mean prices are coming down, they’re just going up more slowly. If belts need to get tighter, then Brits might want to shop somewhere less “Remarksable” and more, well, cheap. 

What it all comes down to is that Marks and Spencer’s terrific year might be a sign of promising things to come. I won’t expect another 57% increase, but looking at this with a Foolish long-term mindset, I think the stock has every chance to beat the market in the years to come. I’ll look at buying the shares in the near future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in Tesco Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

5 UK stocks that all passive income investors should consider

| Alan Oscroft

What's the best way to pick passive income stocks? At the Fool, we think it's good to listen to all…

Read more »

Number 5 foil balloon and gold confetti on black.
Investing For Beginners

Over the last 5 years, this ETC has smashed the FTSE 100

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains what an ETC is and reveals one idea that has beaten the FTSE 100 performance by over…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to buy in August [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Time to sell J D Wetherspoon shares after Tim Martin sells a £10m stake?

| John Fieldsend

Chairman and founder Sir Tim Martin has sold a £10m stake in J D Wetherspoons shares. Could this be a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d love to buy these 2 UK stocks the next time the stock market wobbles

| Sumayya Mansoor

UK stocks are at the mercy of stock market dips due to increased volatility globally. Here's how our writer would…

Read more »

Growth Shares

If I’d invested £1k in Tesco shares at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the strong move higher in Tesco shares in recent months and outlines why they have outperformed versus…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 penny stocks I reckon offer great prospects for returns and growth

| Sumayya Mansoor

Despite added volatility, some penny stocks could be diamonds in the rough. Our writer breaks down two of her picks.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 67% in a year, this FTSE 250 stock still looks like an incredible buy to me!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool takes a closer look at this FTSE 250 pick which, despite being on a great run, still looks…

Read more »