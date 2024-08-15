Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA for a £25,336 second income

How I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA for a £25,336 second income

Building a five-figure dividend income likely needs a six-figure Stocks and Shares ISA. Our writer explores how he’d target this goal today.

Harshil Patel
Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a tax-efficient vehicle to invest money for both growth and income. In fact, I do just that.

Part of my investments target growth, and some target regular dividend payments. And several combine the two and aim for growing dividends.

One day I’d expect to use my ISA purely as a way to earn second income, so many of my investments will likely target a strong dividend yield.

But until then, I’m happy having a selection of varying styles.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Growing an ISA

Before I get to my ‘retirement’ stage, I need to build a sizeable pot. I’ve already started but if I began from scratch, here’s what I’d do to earn a five-figure second income.

It’s important to realise that earning £25,336 from dividends would likely require a pot worth over £300,000. Further, it’s unrealistic for it to come from a single year of investing £20,000.

That said, just five years of maximising my Stocks and Shares ISA could be enough to reach my goal. Allow me to explain. The average long-term stock market return’s around 8-10%. I calculate that by investing £20k a year for just five years, I’d own a pot worth around £122k.

That’s still far off my target, so how could I push it past the £300k mark? Well, the magic ingredient to this recipe is time. With no further investment, I could leave my ISA to continue to grow for the next 10 years.

If it sounds like a long time, I’d say the goal of achieving over £25,000 in annual income without lifting a finger’s worth it.

Note that I could reduce the time it takes by continuing my contributions. I calculate that 10 years of £20k investments would be sufficient to reach my target too.

Which stocks to buy?

As a long-term investor, I want to own companies that can stand the test of time. I want them to exist and thrive over the coming years.

That means they should hold a competitive advantage that prevents peers from taking market share from them. I’m also looking for businesses that can sufficiently grow sales and earnings over time.

One share at the top of my list is FTSE 100 aerospace firm Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.). This share’s had its ups and downs over the years. The pandemic was a major challenge as global travel slowed to a crawl, but things have markedly improved since then.

A new CEO launched a multi-year transformation programme to make the business more resilient and competitive. It’s part way through but so far, it’s made significant progress.

The results from the changes are appearing in the bottom line now too. Profits are higher, and profit margin’s grown.

One word of caution though. Its share price has gained over 130% in the past year so I’d need to question whether much of its recent progress is already factored into the price.

As it recently raised its guidance for 2024 and restarted its dividend for the first time since the pandemic, I’d say there could be more progress to come.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Down 23% in 2024! I think I’ve just bagged myself a FTSE 100 bargain

| James Beard

Taking advantage of a significant pullback in its share price this year, our writer’s recently taken a position in this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I’d buy today to aim for a million

| Stephen Wright

ISA millionaires tend to buy dividend stocks. But Stephen Wright thinks the FTSE 100’s growth stocks that may be better…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

With IAG’s share price down 11%, is it too cheap now for me to ignore?

| Simon Watkins

IAG’s share price is significantly down from its high this year, despite very strong H1 results, leaving it even more…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

£11,000 in this 9.4%-yielding FTSE 250 gem could make me £17,158 a year in dividend income over time!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 gem has one of the highest yields in any FTSE index that could make me significant income,…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing For Beginners

3 HUGE mistakes I made when starting to build a passive income

| Ken Hall

Our writer has been building a passive income for the future. Here's a few big mistakes he made when starting…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

10% dividend yield! Here’s 1 amazing FTSE income share I’d consider in 2024

| Mark David Hartley

I’m hunting for the best undervalued stocks with high dividend yields and this lesser-known FTSE 250 energy company fits the…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d target a large second income from the UK’s property market

| Royston Wild

Buy-to-let used to be an effective way to make a second income from property. But investors may be better off…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
US Stock

If I’d invested £1k in the stock market’s ‘Magnificent 7’ a year ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the strong performance of the darlings of the stock market, featuring well-known big tech…

Read more »