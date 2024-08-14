Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Haleon share price has woken up. Should I buy the FTSE 100 stock now?

The Haleon share price has woken up. Should I buy the FTSE 100 stock now?

FTSE 100 stock Haleon has shot up over the last month. Edward Sheldon is wondering if it could be a good addition to his portfolio.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After largely trading sideways since its 2022 spin-off from GSK, the Haleon (LSE: HLN) share price is finally moving higher. Over the last month, the FTSE 100 stock has risen about 11%.

I’m looking for a bit more healthcare exposure right now as I like the sector from a risk/reward perspective. Could Haleon – which owns well-known consumer healthcare brands such as Sensodyne, Panadol, and Voltaren – be a good stock to buy for my portfolio? Let’s discuss.

Performing well

Haleon’s recent half-year results were decent. For the six-month period to the end of June, the company saw:

  • Organic revenue growth of 3.5%
  • ‘Power Brands’ organic growth of 5.6%
  • An 11% increase in adjusted operating profit
  • Free cash flow of £831m versus £369m a year earlier

On the back of these results, the company increased its H1 dividend by 11%. That’s a decent hike although the stock’s yield is only around 1.6% at the moment.

Looking ahead, Haleon provided new FY24 guidance. It now expects organic revenue growth to be between 4% and 6% and organic operating profit growth to be in the high single digits.

We are well positioned to deliver on our full year organic revenue growth guidance and now expect high-single digit organic profit growth. Given the successful delivery of the strategy to date Haleon is also well placed over the medium term.

CEO Brian McNamara

Overall, the results showed that the company has some momentum right now.

Any value on offer?

What about the valuation though?

Well, at present, City analysts expect Haleon to generate earnings per share of 18.1p this year and 19.6p next year.

So, at today’s share price of 375p, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio here is 20.7, falling to 19.2 using next year’s earnings forecast.

It’s hard to know to think of those multiples, in my view.

On the one hand, Haleon owns a portfolio of top consumer healthcare brands and has relatively steady revenues. So, it probably deserves a premium valuation.

It’s worth noting that since the H1 numbers, analysts at Berenberg have raised their target price to 447p from 410p. That new target is nearly 20% above the current share price.

On the other hand, there’s quite a bit of debt on the company’s balance sheet. At 30 June, net debt was £8,415m, which equates to a net debt/EBITDA multiple of 2.9 (that’s relatively high).

One other risk here is consumer weakness. If consumers continue to rein-in spending, they could trade down to cheaper consumer healthcare brands.

Should I buy?

Weighing everything up, I’m going to hold off on buying Haleon shares for my portfolio for now.

I do think there’s a lot to like about this company from an investment perspective.

However, all things considered, I think there are better opportunities in the market for me today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Haleon Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The latest Aviva dividend increase grabbed my attention!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane ix excited by the latest growth in the Aviva dividend and considers whether he ought to add the…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

£10,000 of Legal & General shares could one day make me £12,726 a year in passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Legal & General shares have one of the highest yields in the FTSE 100 that can generate high dividend income…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Below tangible book value, are Intel shares too cheap to ignore?

| Stephen Wright

When a company’s shares fall below the value of its assets, it can look like investors can’t lose. But things…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 growth share I’d spend the rest of my life with

| Mark David Hartley

This Fool shares his love for a FTSE 250 stock that he has a personal connection with. But does a…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett sold 50% of his Apple stake! Does that mean I shouldn’t buy it?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Warren Buffett sold a big chunk of his Apple shares, and this Fool thinks that could be wise, given the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 8%, is this a rare opportunity to buy this overlooked FTSE powerhouse stock?

| Simon Watkins

Despite strong H1 results, this FTSE 100 medical technology heavyweight’s shares have fallen, and now look even more undervalued to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Looking for top dividend growth shares? Here’s one I’d buy for a £1,000 annual passive income!

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild explains why this 10.1%-yielding FTSE 250 stock might be one of London's greatest dividend growth shares right now.

Read more »

Investing Articles

I reckon this growth stock has untold potential!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why this growth stock caught her eye, and breaks down its defensive ability no matter the outlook.

Read more »