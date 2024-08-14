Member Login
5 UK stocks whose dividends should keep growing

5 UK stocks whose dividends should keep growing

Dividend stocks whose share prices are down and yields are up. Oh, and with annual cash raises expected too. What’s not to like?

Alan Oscroft
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividends are never guaranteed, but dividend stocks can be a great way to build income. And the best UK companies have been growing their payments for years.

Addictive yield

There might be reasons to avoid British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS), but the dividend is surely not one of them.

We’re looking at an 8.4% forecast dividend yield for 2024, even after a strong share price recovery so far this year. And analysts expect 9.3% by 2026.

The dividend cash has increased every year for at least the last 20 years, which is as far back as I checked.

And, as of July’s interim update, the firm said it remains “committed to our progressive dividend based upon 65% of long-term sustainable earnings“.

The main risk comes from the future of the tobacco industry, and that’s hard to predict. The firm is putting a lot into alternative products, though, and that could keep it going well into the future.

Slow and steady

ITV (LSE: ITV) doesn’t have huge forecast dividend rises. But slow and steady over the long term can turn out to be a big winner.

The share price has had a weak few years, with advertising coming under pressure. And companies like Netflix are competing harder for our eyes too.

But, at H1 time, CEO Carolyn McCall told us the firm “has been transformed over the last five years“. And ITV reckons it should be on for record profits for the full year.

It’s still early days, and the competition isn’t going away. And analysts don’t see much earnings growth in the next few years.

But the weak share price puts the forecast dividend yield up at 6.4%.

REIT round-up

Investment trusts are able to retain cash in better years to keep their dividend growth stable at weaker times. And that’s worked well for these two real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Primary Health Properties has lifted its dividend for years. Back in 2012, adjusting for a 2015 split, the trust paid a 4.625p equivalent. In 2023, it was up to 6.7p. That’s not massive growth, but long-term annual rises are good to have. And with the share price down, the forecast 2024 yield is 7.5%.

Supermarket Income REIT has even bigger forward yield, at 8.2%, again boosted by share price weakness. And this one’s been lifting its annual dividend steadily too.

Both of these have further raises forecast. They also pay quarterly, which could be good for those who want to take income.

The main risk with both, I think, is high debt, which most REITs have. Especially when property values are pressured, that could hit the dividend prospects.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Trust in wind

Oh, I can’t resist another investment trust. In this case it’s Greencoat UK Wind, which owns a number of onshore and offshore wind farms.

Alternative energy investments carry risk, and we really don’t know which technologies will supply the bulk of our future needs yet.

But I can see wind going strong for many years. And Greencoat’s policy is to return most of its cash as dividends, and to keep up with inflation.

Forecasts show a 7.4% yield this year, rising ahead of expected inflation over the following two years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., Greencoat Uk Wind Plc, ITV, and Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

