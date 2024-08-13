Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Just released: August’s higher-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: August’s higher-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Mark Rogers
Latest posts by Mark Rogers (see all)
Published
Illustration of flames over a black background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK

Investors following the Fire style are accepting higher risk with the goal of attaining higher returns over time. So this approach requires a higher risk tolerance, and the willingness to accept significant volatility in share prices. In October 2019, we also expanded the range of our Fire shares to also include potential recommendations from the US stock market, which tends to include a better variety of “growth” stocks.

We suggest that investors that primarily buy Fire shares should be particularly mindful of diversification in their portfolios. With sufficient diversification investors should still be able benefit from any upside, while limiting the damage to their portfolio when situations don’t turn out as we hoped.

We don’t consider Fire investing to be gambling or a get-rich-quick scheme, though. We aim to be long-term owners of these businesses and reap the rewards from their success. Our investing time horizon for these shares is measured in years and decades, not weeks and months.

“A market-leading position in a fast-growing industry, high profits and cash flow, and the defensive nature of recurring revenue from customers.”

Ian Pierce, Share Advisor

August’s Fire recommendation:

Redacted

Want The Full Recommendation? Enter Your Email Address!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Tesco shares have climbed 31% in a year. Now what’s in store?

| Charlie Keough

Tesco shares have been flying. However, this Fool thinks they've got more to give. He explains why he'd buy the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock has fallen 17% and directors just bought £260k worth of shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This high-quality FTSE 100 stock is being snapped up by company insiders. Edward Sheldon is planning to buy some more…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in BT shares 10 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Stephen Wright

BT shares might be having a good week with news Bharti Enterprises is set to buy a 25% stake. But…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Would it be smart for me to buy Aviva shares today and hold them for a decade?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to take a closer look at whether Aviva shares would be a savvy investment for the coming…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 15% in a month! Are these 2 unloved blue-chips the best shares to buy now?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves buying bargain stocks and wonders if two of the worst FTSE 100 performers are the best shares…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £26,857 of annual passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Investing small amounts in high-yielding shares can generate much bigger passive income over time, especially if the dividends are compounded.

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

After the FTSE 100 sell-off, does Shell’s share price offer unmissable value?

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price fell in the recent FTSE sell-off, but it looked undervalued even before then, with its Q2 results…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to invest £500 a month in UK shares and target a £36,615 passive income!

| Royston Wild

Building a diversified, tax-efficient portfolio of UK shares could generate a large passive income by the time I retire. Here's…

Read more »