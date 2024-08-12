This writer highlights a growth-oriented pair of FTSE 100 stocks that he thinks look poised to deliver long-term growth for shareholders.

If I had £5k to invest in August, I’d buy these 2 top FTSE 100 stocks

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

FTSE 100 stocks have a reputation for being steady dividend payers. Yet the UK’s premier index is also home to some exciting shares with long-term growth potential.

If I were given £5k to invest, I’d snap up this pair in August.

An oncology heavyweight

First up is AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), the largest Footsie firm by market cap (£195bn). The shares are up 17% in 2024 and 72% over five years, which far outpaces the returns from the wider FTSE 100 (even after dividends).

The pharma giant also pays a dividend, though the yield is modest at 1.8%.

AstraZeneca’s strengths are in oncology, biopharmaceuticals, and rare diseases. The former makes up about a third of overall sales and in H1 this segment grew 22% year on year to $10.4bn.

Of course, cancer treatments are incredibly complex and costly, meaning major clinical setbacks are an unavoidable risk. But Astra has a great hit rate and a very deep pipeline, giving it multiple shots on goal.

Meanwhile, the barriers to entry in the industry are very high. Few firms have the scale and wherewithal to compete successfully on research and development.

Recently, the firm unveiled a lofty goal of reaching $80bn in sales by 2030, up from $46bn in 2023. It’s also targeting a mid-30s core operating margin, up from 30% in 2022.

Unsurprisingly, the shares aren’t cheap, but neither are they grossly overvalued. They’re trading at around 20 times forward earnings versus a 10-year average of 18.2.

Long term, there are some powerful growth drivers working in the company’s favour. Chief among these is a rapidly ageing global population, particularly in China where the firm has a growing presence.

A superstar growth portfolio

Next, we have Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT), which invests in both public and private growth companies.

The shares have been incredibly volatile in recent years, more than doubling in value in 2020 before plunging by nearly 50% in 2022.

Year to date, they’re up just 2.2%, lagging the FTSE 100’s return. That’s disappointing considering how well some of the trust’s largest holdings have done, including Nvidia (up 111%) and Ferrari (up 24%).

One reason I’m still bullish is that there’s been strong growth reported at many of the firms held in the portfolio. Amazon, Shopify and MercadoLibre are all benefitting massively from the ongoing growth of e-commerce, despite weak overall consumer spending.

Another reason to be optimistic is that the trust has been targeting dominant firms trading at attractive valuations. This bodes well for future returns.

For example, it bought back into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) after a 10-year gap earlier this year. It said “TSMC is a key enabler of AI applications” and its scale means “few others can compete” against it.

This firm is making most of the world’s advanced AI chips on behalf of customers, including Nvidia. And the managers appear to have invested when TSMC shares were trading below 18 times forward earnings (very cheap for a world-class tech stock). They’re already up 28% in six months.

Source: Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

One risk here would be another big sell-off in tech stocks, particularly Nvidia, the trust’s largest position.

However, with Scottish Mortgage shares trading at a 9.3% discount to underlying net asset value, I’d embrace the risk.