£10,000 to invest? 2 high-yield FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d buy today

I’m searching for FTSE 100 stocks that could generate big — and growing — dividends over the long term. Here are two of my favourites.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Many FTSE 100 stocks have sunk in value at the start of August. And so there are around 40 shares that offer dividend yields above the index’s 3.6% forward average.

But income investors need to tread carefully and resist diving in. There’s plenty on this list I think might fail to pay the dividends brokers are expecting this year. A lot may also be poor picks for those seeking a sustainable and growing dividend over a long time horizon.

If I had £10k burning a hole in my pocket, here are a couple of excellent dividend shares I’d buy today.

Company Forward dividend yield Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) 6.8% M&G (LSE:MNG) 10.2%

Dividends are never guaranteed, but if broker forecasts are right, my £10,000 lump sum would throw off £880 in dividends this year alone. That’s assuming I invested an equal sum across each company.

I believe the dividends on these Footsie shares will increase steadily over time too. Here’s why.

Iron giant

M&G and Rio Tinto’s share price performance since August 2019. Created with TradingView

Dividends at industrial metal suppliers can unfortunately reverse when commodity prices struggle. This was the case at Rio Tinto last year, and in 2022. And City analysts expect this to happen again in 2024.

However, it’s far from all bad at the diversified miner. It still carries that near-7% dividend yield. And a strong balance sheet means it looks in great shape to meet payout forecasts.

Rio Tinto’s net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio was just 0.6 in June.

Shareholder payouts could be volatile here from time to time. Yet I still believe they’ll rise over a long time horizon. This will be driven by factors such as growing renewable energy investment, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and ongoing urbanisation that drives demand for metals including copper and iron ore.

And thanks to its deep pockets, it can invest heavily to develop new and existing projects and make earnings-boosting acquisitions to capitalise on this opportunity.

Dividend grower

As with Rio Tinto, financial services firm M&G’s highly sensitive to broader economic conditions. But just like the miner, it can also put its strong balance sheet into action to help it pay a large and sustainable dividend.

Indeed, the company’s raised the annual dividend each year since it was spun off from Prudential in 2019, even during the Covid-19 crisis.

Annual dividend growth at M&G. Created with TradingView

M&G’s Solvency II capital ratio also improved over the course of 2023, to 203%, as operating capital generation sailed past forecasts. The firm’s targeting impressive operating capital generation of £2.5bn by the close of this year.

I feel it can continue to grow shareholder payouts beyond this year too. Its £200m cost-cutting drive will help reduce debt and create a much leaner organisation beyond 2025.

It should also witness a strong uplift in revenues and cash flows as the UK’s population rapidly ages. This demographic change is tipped to supercharge demand for savings and retirement products.