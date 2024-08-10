I’d buy 2,100 shares of this FTSE 100 stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

The London Stock Exchange is full of stocks that pay attractive dividends. Here’s one FTSE share I’d buy today to start generating passive income.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

There’s an abundance of high-yield dividend stocks in the UK, almost to the point of being spoilt for choice. These can generate attractive streams of passive income for years and potentially decades.

Glancing across the income side of my Stocks and Shares ISA, one stock stands out to me right now. That’s HSBC (LSE: HSBA), the FTSE 100‘s third-largest company by market cap.

Here’s why I’ve been building a position in this banking goliath.

Strong performance

HSBC operates in 60 countries but its focus is increasingly on Asia. Its long-term growth opportunities in this region appear very attractive due to an expanding middle class and rising demand for wealth management services.

We got a glimpse of this potential recently when the bank reported its H1 results. Post-tax profit came in at $17.7bn, which was 2% lower than H1 last year but still better than analyst were expecting. Its wealth revenue rose 12% to $4.3bn, boosted by a 16% increase in private banking income.

Wealth management in Asia is a competitive market, but it could be a lucrative one as the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (particularly billionaires) grows in the region.

Top 10 cities with the most billionaires in 2024

Rank City Number of billionaires 1 New York 119 2 London 97 3 Mumbai 92 4 Beijing 91 5 Shanghai 87 6 Shenzhen 84 7 Hong Kong 65 8 Moscow 59 9 New Delhi 57 10 San Francisco 52 Source: Hurun Research Institute

A grand a year in annual passive income

The stock offers a juicy 7.35% dividend yield, which is double the FTSE 100 average. As I write, one share is 640p. That means I’d need approximately 2,100 shares to generate £1,000 a year in passive income.

These would cost me around £13,460, which is quite a hefty chunk of money. But that doesn’t mean I couldn’t buy the stock frequently and gradually work my way towards that figure.

For example, if I invested £100 a week in HSBC, I’d have enough shares within three years to pay me £1,000 in annual passive income.

Of course, the reality is that the share price won’t be static for three years and dividends aren’t certain. So drip-feeding my money into a variety of stocks on a regular basis (or ‘pound cost averaging’) would be a smarter strategy.

Risks to consider

Now, the dividend yield isn’t way above the average for no reason. There are risks here.

Chief among these is China. Its property sector crisis combined with weak household consumption is creating major problems in the world’s second largest economy. This is not ideal for HSBC, given that China is its biggest growth market.

Plus, we’ve got the US election coming up. Neither party will want to risk being seen as weak to voters when it comes to a major geopolitical competitor. Tough rhetoric around China could mount.

HSBC’s new Lebanese-born CEO has been learning Mandarin, underlining China’s importance to the firm.

Finally, the boost to its income from higher interest rates is likely to fade in the coming months. This could make investors less enthusiastic about the stock.

Nevertheless, I think the high dividend yield combined with the long-term growth potential is well worth the risk. With spare cash, I’d happily invest in HSBC shares for passive income today.