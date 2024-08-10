Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Forget Legal & General, I’d rather buy these UK dividend shares instead

Forget Legal & General, I’d rather buy these UK dividend shares instead

Shares with a 9% dividend yield can be attractive, especially when the company’s main product isn’t in decline. But is life insurance equally risky?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) shares currently come with a 9% dividend yield. And the company has a strong track record of being disciplined with its shareholder distributions. 

But I think investors looking for passive income have better opportunities. Both the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 have dividend stocks I think look attractive at the moment.

On the face of it, Legal & General shares look like a great investment opportunity. It’s a rare example of a stock with a 9% dividend yield that isn’t a tobacco company. 

It’s an insurance company – and, unlike cigarette volumes, demand for life cover isn’t in structural decline. So there’s clearly a lot to like. 

Nonetheless, it isn’t a stock I’m looking to buy. Contracts in the life insurance industry can last for decades and that means there’s a long time for unforeseen losses to develop. That’s enough to put me off the stock.

If I was going to buy shares in a life insurance company, I’d choose Legal & General. But the structure of the industry still puts it on my list to avoid.

Diageo

For my own portfolio, I’d rather buy Diageo (LSE:DGE) shares. The stock has a much lower dividend yield – at around 3.5% – but I think the outlook’s much more predictable than Legal & General’s.

Diageo’s been dealing with issues of its own lately. These include weak consumer spending in the US and the value of the Nigerian naira falling relative to other currencies.

These however, look like short-term issues. Over the long term, the company’s category-leading brands and unmatched distribution give it a big advantage over its competitors.

I also think the market for premium spirits is set to grow over time. So a dominant position in an important industry is why I’d opt for Diageo shares, even with a much lower dividend yield. 

Ibstock

Ibstock’s (LSE:IBST) another stock I’d be happy to buy at today’s prices. Shares in the FTSE 250 brick manufacturing company come with a 4% dividend yield and attractive long-term prospects.

Higher costs are a potential risk. With the Bank of England aiming for 2% inflation a year, the company will either need to find ways to increase prices or face pressure on margins.

I think Ibstock’s in a decent position when it comes to pricing. The UK has a shortage of housing and not enough local supply to meet the demand needed to rectify this. 

As a result, I see the stock as a reliable source of income going forward. That’s why I’d prefer it to Legal & General, where the outlook’s fundamentally uncertain.

Passive income

It’s easy to see why passive income investors are attracted to Legal & General shares. But I think the 9% dividend yield’s trying to make up for some potentially significant long-term risks. 

For my own portfolio, I’d rather take the returns from Diageo than Ibstock. These might be lower in the short term, but I think the relative predictability makes it worth it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Ibstock Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

£14k stashed away? Here’s how I’d use it to target a £1,264 monthly passive income

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains how high-yielding FTSE 100 shares can be used to build a long-term passive income without too much…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£50k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a £94,000 retirement income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing savings in top-notch FTSE stocks at today’s low prices could unlock enormous passive income for retirement in the long…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 no-brainer UK shares I’d buy with just £200

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Despite the 2024 stock market rally, plenty of UK shares are still trading at dirt cheap prices. But are these…

Read more »

Retirement Articles

Is a £500k SIPP enough for retirement?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investing within a SIPP is a great way to save for later in life. But what kind of pension pot…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock pays a huge 9.7% dividend yield!

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 100 stock offers one of the best dividend yields I've seen, but the price is rising and the…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

US stock market correction: a new chance to get richer this decade?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to leverage the recent stock market volatility to create long-term wealth by investing in beaten-down, top-notch…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d buy 2,100 shares of this FTSE 100 stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

The London Stock Exchange is full of stocks that pay attractive dividends. Here’s one FTSE share I’d buy today to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d need to invest in Rolls-Royce shares for £2,000 a year in passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Rolls-Royce shares are big winners in 2024 with dividends finally making a comeback. But how many do investors need to…

Read more »