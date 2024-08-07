The Coca-Cola HBC share price fell today, leading this Fool to ask himself: is now the right time to buy the FTSE 100 stock?

As the Coca-Cola HBC share price dips 3% despite a strong H1, should I invest?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The Coca-Cola HBC (LSE: CCH) share price is up about 20% in the past six months. However, the FTSE 100 stock dropped 3% to 2,654p today (7 August) after the bottling firm posted its first-half earnings.

This one has been languishing on my buy list for months. Surely it’s time to put that right?

Strong performance

For those unfamiliar, this is a Switzerland-based bottler for The Coca-Cola Company. The US drinks giant has a 20%+ stake in the firm and remains in charge of branding and beverage formulas. Meanwhile, Coca-Cola HBC handles the bottling, distribution, and sales across 28 markets in Europe and Africa.

Source: Coca-Cola HBC

In the six months to 28 June, organic revenue grew 13.6% year on year to €5.18bn. Operating profit jumped 7.5% to €564m.

Organic volume increased by 3.1%, with growth in its three priority categories.

In Sparkling, volumes grew 1% as it launched premium mixer brand Three Cents in a further nine markets.

In Energy, volumes increased by 32.8% despite new regulation in Poland and Romania. There was strong growth of Predator in emerging markets like Egypt while Monster Energy Green Zero Sugar was launched in 16 countries.

Green Zero Sugar was launched in 16 countries. Coffee volumes grew 21.6%, with a strong start to the year from Costa Coffee.

Looking ahead to the full year, organic revenue is expected to rise 8%-12%, well ahead of the company’s previous mid-term target range of 6%-7%.

Meanwhile, it sees organic earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increasing 7%-12% rather than 3%-9%.

So why was the stock down?

These H1 results look very strong to me considering we’ve seen many other firms struggling to grow due to weak consumer spending.

However, there were negatives. Foreign-exchange effects in Nigeria and Egypt, caused by the depreciation of their currencies, offset the strong organic growth. As a result, net sales revenue only actually increased by 3.1%.

Plus, there was an earnings miss. It posted earnings per share (EPS) of €1.04, down 1.7%, versus a company-compiled consensus of $1.08. The firm said this was due to higher finance costs.

Management also expects the macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop to remain challenging in the second half. And it anticipates that the cost of goods sold will increase in low-to-mid-single-digits in 2024 due to inflation and currency fluctuations.

These issues took the fizz out of an otherwise solid report.

Should I invest?

The numbers do highlight how the geographically diverse firm is beholden to things outside its control, like wild currency swings and regulation around sugary drinks. These are risks to consider.

Overall though, Coca-Cola HBC is performing very well despite the difficult economic environment. Recent price rises have been digested well by consumers and the raising of guidance tells its own story.

Meanwhile, the latest dividend was 19.2% higher. The well-supported forward yield is currently a respectable 3.1%.

The firm sells a great mix of brands (Coke, Fanta, Sprite, Monster, Costa, etc) across a number of categories in both developed and developing markets. It’s also got an eye for a smart acquisition, with its $220m purchase of the Finlandia vodka brand in 2023 working out well so far.

The forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) of 14.5 hardly seems stretched. I think the stock will finally make its way into my portfolio in the coming days.