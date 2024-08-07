After reporting earnings, the Vodafone share price looks tempting

The Vodafone share price is down 20% in the last year, but with signs of a turnaround plan in the latest earnings report, I’m getting interested.

Telecoms giant Vodafone (LSE: VOD) recently released its latest trading update, giving investors fresh insights into the company’s performance. With the shares down nearly 20% over the last year, now hovering around 70p, could this be an opportunity to connect with a potential turnaround story? Let’s dive in and examine the numbers.

Some good news

The company reported some decent organic service revenue growth of 5.4% for the quarter, demonstrating resilience in a challenging economic environment. This was primarily driven by strong performances in Africa and Turkey, where revenues surged 10% and 91.9%, respectively, on an organic basis.

The company’s adjusted EBITDAAL (a key profitability metric) increased by 5.1%, with margins holding steady at 29.7%. To me, this suggests Vodafone is doing pretty well to maintain its operational efficiency despite inflationary pressures.

Vodafone Business, a key growth area, also saw service revenue increase by 2.6% organically. While this looks pretty sluggish compared to the previous quarter’s 5.4% growth, it still indicates positive momentum in this strategic segment.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year guidance, projecting adjusted EBITDAAL of around €11bn and adjusted free cash flow of at least €2.4bn. I like what I see here, and this consistency in outlook may provide some reassurance to more nervous investors.

The bad news

However, it definitely wasn’t all smooth sailing. Vodafone’s largest market, Germany, saw a 1.5% decline in service revenue. This was partly due to regulatory changes affecting TV services, but also reflects competitive pressures in the market.

The UK, another critical market, saw organic service revenue growth fall to 0%, down from 3.6% in the previous quarter. This disappointing slowdown was attributed to lower inflation-linked price rises and ongoing pricing pressures.

For me though, debt levels remain the key concern. The debt-to-equity ratio stands at a pretty eye-watering 80.1%, which could really limit financial flexibility in a time when uncertainty is rife.

The numbers

At its current price, Vodafone shares are trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18 times, which may seem fairly high at first glance. However, according to a discounted cash flow (DCF) calculation, the shares are actually trading at 70.5% below estimated fair value. Although not guaranteed, there could be significant price potential if management can execute its turnaround plan.

One of Vodafone’s most attractive features is its dividend yield, currently standing at a whopping 11%. However, in March, management revealed plans to cut this by 50% for FY25. Over the coming years, management will need to carefully balance financial sustainability with attracting dividend investors. Not easy in this environment.

The future

Let’s face it, the latest results present a mixed picture. The company is showing resilience in challenging markets, and crucially maintaining its profitability. The strong performance in Africa and Turkey demonstrates the value of Vodafone’s geographic diversity.

However, the struggles in key European markets like Germany and the UK are concerning. These are mature, highly competitive markets where gaining market share can be an uphill battle.

So while the firm faces challenges, particularly in Europe, I feel that its global reach and potential undervaluation might make it a decent opportunity for patient investors. I’ll be adding Vodafone to my watchlist for now.