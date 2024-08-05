Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d buy after last week’s washout!

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d buy after last week’s washout!

Looking for the best dividend stocks to buy at knock-down prices? I think these FTSE 100 passive income favourites merit a very close look.

Royston Wild
Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK shares have been sold off sharply as worries over the US economy have mounted. But I’m not running for the hills. In fact, I’m looking for top dividend stocks to buy at knock-down prices.

I’ve been investing long enough to know that volatility’s part and parcel of share investing. I also know that, over time, the stock market’s always recovered, and that those who buy when prices are down have a chance to maximise their returns over the long term.

Unfortunately, I don’t have any spare cash in my investing account to make the most of last week’s market slump. If I did, here are two FTSE 100 dividend-paying bargains I’d buy today.

Aviva

When the US economy catches a cold, the whole world sneezes, as the saying goes. But I believe the fresh decline in Aviva (LSE:AV.) shares makes the company — which operates in the UK, Ireland and Canada — an even more attractive value buy.

The Footsie company now trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.5 times. And its dividend yield sits at 7.4%, more than twice the index average.

Despite the threat of US contagion, I think things are looking up for the financial services giant. Interest rate cuts last week will likely boost demand for its life insurance, pension, and other discretionary products. And more Bank of England trimming could be coming down the line very soon.

Aviva’s massive general insurance operations should continue to offset weakness elsewhere in the business. Although that weakness remains an issue, spending on house, car, pet and other policies remains largely robust at all points of the economic cycle.

This, in turn, means Aviva should continue to enjoy strong cash flows as premiums keep rolling in, giving it the strength to still pay market-beating dividends. Encouragingly, it’s already sitting on a huge pile of surplus cash, its Solvency II ratio at 206% as of March.

Aviva’s share price has shot 26% higher over the last year. I expect it to recover sharply from last week’s drop.

Phoenix Group

I’d also look to open a position in Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE:PHNX) if I had spare cash to invest today.

Last week’s market fall leaves the Footsie firm with a 10.2% forward dividend yield. This is one of the largest on the index. Meanwhile, a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.3 suggests it’s also dirt cheap, based on predicted profits.

Any reading below 1 indicates a share is undervalued. Incidentally, the reading on Aviva shares sits at 0.5.

The beauty of both these shares is that their markets are expanding rapidly. Intense competition remains a threat. But they have an opportunity to deliver impressive long-term earnings growth. This, consequently, could feed into steadily rising dividends over the long term.

Speaking of which, City analysts expect dividends on Aviva and Phoenix shares to keep rising all the way through to 2026, at least. The latter’s Solvency II ratio of 176% as of December also gives it strong foundations to meet these sunny forecasts.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Lloyds shares climbed 7% in July. Is there still value left for investors?

| Charlie Keough

After years of stagnation, Lloyds shares have sparked into life in 2024. But is there still value left in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

NatWest shares rose 17% in July. What could August have in store?

| Charlie Keough

NatWest shares are flying. Even with talk of a stock market crash, this Fool still thinks the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m more tempted now than ever before by the National Grid share price

| Charlie Keough

The National Grid share price looks very lucrative to this Fool. Here he explains why he thinks now is a…

Read more »

Row of blue European Union flags in Brussels.
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k into Santander shares at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at the recent performance of Santander shares and considers whether he'd add them to his…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Up 22% in a week! Top brokers are tipping this beaten-down FTSE stock to recover

| Mark David Hartley

After falling 37% this year, this struggling FTSE 250 stock just posted excellent first-half results, prompting Buy ratings from brokers.

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I buy £1,000 of Rolls-Royce shares today, what could my return be in a year?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Rolls-Royce shares are up 377% in 18 months, but how much further can the stock climb, and is it too…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Up 250%, this UK growth stock is still skyrocketing!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This FTSE growth stock is one of the best-performing investments of the last five years, and its triple-digit returns may…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

£11,000 invested in this FTSE 100 high-yield gem can make me £10,918 each year in passive income!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 firm has strong growth prospects that support a high dividend yield, and its shares also look very…

Read more »