This FTSE 250 company has delivered supreme shareholder returns during the past 10 years. Our writer Royston Wild thinks it could just be getting started.

I love this FTSE 250 growth share! Here are just 3 reasons why

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

I’m a huge, huge fan of Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) shares. Today, the FTSE 250 company’s the fifth largest holding in my stocks portfolio.

I’ve enjoyed a solid return since I first added them to my portfolio in 2020. But my love of the business extends beyond the money I’ve made, and could stand to make in the future.

As a fan of the fantasy gaming genre, I’m a frequent buyer of Games Workshop’s Warhammer line of products. They set the gold standard in this niche industry, where hobbyists build, paint, and then do battle with a wide array of miniature armies.

Source: Games Workshop

I understand what makes the company a market leader, and what therefore also makes it a brilliant investment. Games Workshop’s share price has surged a whopping 1,630% in the past 10 years. And I believe it has what it takes to eventually end up in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

Here are three reasons why I think the business will remain a top stock for years to come.

1. Booming market

The fantasy genre has exploded in size since Games Workshop opened its first London shop in 1978. It had 535 outlets operating across the globe at the start of 2024, having opened another 14 in the previous six months.

Enthusiasm for the tabletop gaming hobby continues to rocket. And especially in fast-growing emerging regions where it continues to expand. Analysts at Cognitive Market Research think the market will swell at a compounded annual rate of 12.2% between now and 2031.

But this growth means new entrants are emerging to challenge Games Workshop. It also means product counterfeiting is increasing, helped by the growing popularity of 3D printing. That’s a big risk for the company.

Still, the pace at which the market’s expanding — allied with Warhammer’s established position in the sector — means company sales still look set to grow rapidly.

2. High margins

Rising costs are a threat to any business. However, Games Workshop’s high margins have so far allowed it to continue growing profits sharply, even when expenses rise.

The company’s core gross margin stood at 69.4% as of November, latest data on this front showed.

Its formidable margins are thanks to a variety of factors, including:

A large proportion of direct sales through its shops and online portals

The high quality of its products, which allows it to charge premium prices

Warhammer’s loyal fan base, which leads to a reliable stream of repeat purchases

A lack of substantial competition

I believe its margins will remain high over the long term.

3. Mass media potential

As I say, Games Workshop’s miniatures and game systems already enjoy impressive levels of sales growth. But its revenues could step up substantially if plans to licence out its intellectual property (IP) take off.

The business is in talks with Amazon to develop programming based on its Warhammer 40,000 franchise. If successful, it could draw in armies of new fans and supercharge interest with existing customers. It would also likely generate huge royalty revenues.

Warhammer superfan and Hollywood A-lister Henry Cavill is already slated to star and produce in future film and TV content. Any fresh news on the Amazon tie-up — which I’m expecting soon — could send Games Workshop’s share price to new record peaks.