Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I love this FTSE 250 growth share! Here are just 3 reasons why

I love this FTSE 250 growth share! Here are just 3 reasons why

This FTSE 250 company has delivered supreme shareholder returns during the past 10 years. Our writer Royston Wild thinks it could just be getting started.

Royston Wild
Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m a huge, huge fan of Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) shares. Today, the FTSE 250 company’s the fifth largest holding in my stocks portfolio.

I’ve enjoyed a solid return since I first added them to my portfolio in 2020. But my love of the business extends beyond the money I’ve made, and could stand to make in the future.

As a fan of the fantasy gaming genre, I’m a frequent buyer of Games Workshop’s Warhammer line of products. They set the gold standard in this niche industry, where hobbyists build, paint, and then do battle with a wide array of miniature armies.

Games Workshop UK Stock
Source: Games Workshop

I understand what makes the company a market leader, and what therefore also makes it a brilliant investment. Games Workshop’s share price has surged a whopping 1,630% in the past 10 years. And I believe it has what it takes to eventually end up in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

Here are three reasons why I think the business will remain a top stock for years to come.

1. Booming market

The fantasy genre has exploded in size since Games Workshop opened its first London shop in 1978. It had 535 outlets operating across the globe at the start of 2024, having opened another 14 in the previous six months.

Enthusiasm for the tabletop gaming hobby continues to rocket. And especially in fast-growing emerging regions where it continues to expand. Analysts at Cognitive Market Research think the market will swell at a compounded annual rate of 12.2% between now and 2031.

But this growth means new entrants are emerging to challenge Games Workshop. It also means product counterfeiting is increasing, helped by the growing popularity of 3D printing. That’s a big risk for the company.

Still, the pace at which the market’s expanding — allied with Warhammer’s established position in the sector — means company sales still look set to grow rapidly.

2. High margins

Rising costs are a threat to any business. However, Games Workshop’s high margins have so far allowed it to continue growing profits sharply, even when expenses rise.

The company’s core gross margin stood at 69.4% as of November, latest data on this front showed.

Its formidable margins are thanks to a variety of factors, including:

  • A large proportion of direct sales through its shops and online portals
  • The high quality of its products, which allows it to charge premium prices
  • Warhammer’s loyal fan base, which leads to a reliable stream of repeat purchases
  • A lack of substantial competition

I believe its margins will remain high over the long term.

3. Mass media potential

As I say, Games Workshop’s miniatures and game systems already enjoy impressive levels of sales growth. But its revenues could step up substantially if plans to licence out its intellectual property (IP) take off.

The business is in talks with Amazon to develop programming based on its Warhammer 40,000 franchise. If successful, it could draw in armies of new fans and supercharge interest with existing customers. It would also likely generate huge royalty revenues.

Warhammer superfan and Hollywood A-lister Henry Cavill is already slated to star and produce in future film and TV content. Any fresh news on the Amazon tie-up — which I’m expecting soon — could send Games Workshop’s share price to new record peaks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s how many Lloyds shares I’d need to earn £1,000 a month passive income

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares, good dividend yield, passive income, long-term horizon. Here's how that combination could build me some wealth.

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Why Greggs shares could climb much higher over the next 10 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Greggs shares have been a phenomenal investment over the last decade. Edward Sheldon believes they have the potential to continue…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Dividend Shares

2 stocks yielding 8%+ that are brimming with second income potential

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines two FTSE dividend shares that he believes could offer him strong second income, including one with monthly…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why the NatWest share price climbed 17% in July

| Stephen Wright

The NatWest share price isn’t showing signs of slowing down after an outstanding 12 months. Is it too late to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 quality income shares that are on sale right now

| Stephen Wright

Buying quality shares at discount prices is the way to generate a lasting passive income. So where are the opportunities…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Rolls-Royce now one of the best dividend shares to buy?

| Stephen Wright

The FTSE 100 has a wealth of options for dividend investors looking for shares to buy. But is the 'newest'…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could investing £10k in this FTSE stock really earn me a £1,631 passive income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The shares of this FTSE enterprise currently pay the highest yield among the 350 largest UK businesses. Are these dividends…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is ITM Power the best near-penny stock to buy in August?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Shares of ITM Power have been as volatile as penny stocks, but is the green hydrogen business finally getting back…

Read more »