Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 26% this year, is this growth stock now in bargain territory?

Down 26% this year, is this growth stock now in bargain territory?

After a bruising few months for this growth stock, its chief executive bought shares in recent months. Does the investment case appeal to our writer?

Christopher Ruane
Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) has not had a great time so far this year. The growth stock has tumbled 26% since the start of 2024.

The $7.5bn market capitalisation is not insubstantial. Does this business, which has reported annual losses for the past few years, deserve such a valuation?

Might it be worth more, meaning the recent fall presents a buying opportunity for my portfolio? The chief executive has been buying SoFi stock over the past couple of months. Ought I to do that?

Why SoFi has been tumbling

SoFi has both fans and critics in the stock market.

It can be seen as an innovative digital bank and financial services provider that is investing now to build a loyal customer base for the future.

But it might also be seen as just one more player in a very crowded marketplace, where legacy banks have put effort into aping the innovations of smaller, nimble fintechs.

The US economy is not looking in great shape to me. There is a risk that it could deteriorate over the coming year. That might push up loan default rates.

That would be bad news for banks in general, including SoFi. But not all listed banks are suffering like it. Bank of America, for example, is up 17% this year, for a 34% gain in the share price over five years.

So I think the SoFi stock fall reflects wider concerns than just those of a recession and its possible implications for default levels.

Mixed recent performance

Partly I think it is because of the mixed picture presented by the company’s performance so far this year.

In the second quarter, there was positive news. SoFi reported its third consecutive quarter of profitability (using the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles or GAAP basis of preparation). Total net revenue was up 20% compared to the prior year period.

Still, diluted net income attributable to shareholders in the quarter was $8m. For a company with a market capitalisation of $7.5bn, that is small beer – though it could be that we see growth from here, explaining the market cap.

What about defaults? The weighted average annual default rate for both personal loans and student loans was unchanged from one year previously.

However, there were some potential warning signs of a deteriorating environment. While personal and student loan default rates were flat, there was an increase in the unpaid balance. That could suggest that borrowers are paying less than before, potentially because their financial situations are getting tighter even if for now they are avoiding default.

Work to be done

On balance, I thought the second quarter, although mixed, was mostly positive for the firm. I reckon its focus on meeting a wide range of financial needs for a specific client type could help it do well in future.

But even after the drop, SoFi does not strike me as a bargain growth stock for my portfolio at its current valuation.

The risks posed by a weak US economy that could get weaker in coming years concern me. Unlike many larger and far older banks, SoFi lacks experience in navigating a US financial crash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Forget Tesla stock, I’m watching this growth giant instead

| Gordon Best

Plenty of investors have had their eyes on Tesla stock, but I think there are many other great opportunities out…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 2 shares to target bulky passive income

| Charlie Keough

With 6% dividend yields, this Fool thinks these two FTSE 100 shares could provide a great source of passive income.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m listening to Warren Buffett and buying bargain blue-chips like this!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he’s been putting the wisdom of billionaire investor Warren Buffett into action in the UK stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I had £3,000 and was new to the stock market, I’d buy these 2 shares

| Charlie Keough

If this Fool had some cash tucked away and was just starting out in the stock market, here are businesses…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 undervalued gems worth considering for a Stocks and Shares ISA in August

| Mark David Hartley

Summer has brought new dynamics to the market so now may be a good time to inject fresh life into…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 shares for setting up big passive income streams after 50

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains the approach he would take if he wanted to set up passive income streams despite no longer…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

FTSE shares: 1 I love and 1 I’m avoiding

| Charlie Keough

This Fool takes a closer look at two FTSE shares on which he has widely varying views. One's a miniature…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how many Lloyds shares I’d need to earn £1,000 a month passive income

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares, good dividend yield, passive income, long-term horizon. Here's how that combination could build me some wealth.

Read more »